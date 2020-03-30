The first COVID-19 related death has been confirmed in Athens County. The death was confirmed in a press release by the Health Department on Monday morning.
“The health department extends sincere sympathy to the family during this difficult time,” the release said.
Though the identity of the deceased has not been released, according to Ohio Department of Health data, the person who died is a man, age between 60 and 69, with an “onset date” listed as March 23, and a death date listed as Monday, March 30. Of the other two people who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, both are women, one aged 30-39 and another age 60-69. The younger woman had an onset date of March 13, while the older woman had an onset date of March 12 (neither are listed as hospitalized – the man was listed as hospitalized before his death).
“It’s tragic,” Dr. James Gaskell, Athens City-County Health Commissioner said. “We send our sympathies and prayers to the family.”
Gaskell spoke of the importance of social distancing, now more than ever, as a way to stop the spread of the disease.
“This disease relies upon us for spread. If we don’t spread it, the virus will die,” Gaskell said. “It doesn’t survive on surfaces.”
The Health Department, Gaskell, the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC all warn to practice social distancing by keeping six feet between people, staying at home, and only going into public when necessary. Additionally, it is important to remember to wash your hands for 20 seconds and sanitize all high-touch surfaces.
“So long as we can prevent the spread, the disease will go away,” Gaskell said.
The Health Depart release states that the Ohio Department of Health’s call center is open for questions about COVID-19, 1-833-4 ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
“If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care,” the release reads. “Let them know that you believe you are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. Your doctor can determine if you need to be tested.”
The first COVID-19 related death in Athens County comes within one week of the first three confirmed cases in the county. The Health Department is monitoring the cases and investigating each person that the patients were in contact with prior to the diagnosis.
“The nurses are very busy doing that,” Gaskell said. “The university (Ohio University) is going to help.” Gaskell confirmed that OU’s medical school will be helping to investigate people associated with the confirmed patients.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 1,933 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 39 deaths. Athens remains at three confirmed cases.
