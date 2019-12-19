It was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of run, and feeling.
In the fall of 2014, the Athens High School football team won its first 14 games, earned a spot in the state championship game and set all kinds of offensive records. Representing their school, their town and ultimately all of Southeastern Ohio, the Bulldogs marched through a four-month campaign stocked full of great memories and made-for-movie moments.
The playoff wins that season were the most in a single-run in program history. The Division III, Region 9 championship was the first, and so far only, regional title for the Bulldogs’ football program.
The star player, then senior quarterback Joe Burrow, had a scholarship offer from the biggest football program in the state. The senior class had four Division I scholarship players, and a bond forged by regional championship losses in each of the two previous seasons.
“It worked out almost too well, like a movie, with the way everything happened,” said Kevin Moberg, then an offensive lineman and now a college student and employee at Stop-N-Cop Drive-Thru in Athens.
“Joe was on his way to Ohio State. We won the regional championship. We got over that hump,” he added. “I didn’t know how much of this was legit. It was a surreal meeting of our expectations and goals.”
Five years later, many of those Bulldogs have dealt with those same surrealistic feelings. They’ve watched Burrow — their former teammate — help engineer another dramatic football run in a different part of the country.
Burrow, the 2015 Athens HS graduate, has been the starting quarterback all season at No. 1 LSU. The Tigers (13-0) won the Southeastern Conference this season and will be playing No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the College Football Playoff (in the Peach Bowl) in Atlanta on Dec. 28.
And to say Burrow is a starting quarterback is underselling the point. Burrow has become the best player in all of college football this season, as evidenced by last week’s parade of awards culminating in Burrow wining the 85th annual Heisman Trophy award in New York City last Saturday.
Burrow has ignited the passion and imagination of fans in Baton Rouge all season, and rekindled the feeling for those who reveled in his similar exploits back in 2012-14 when he was doing the same kinds of things with the Bulldogs.
And make no mistake, you can find a ton of parallels between the Bulldogs of 2014 and the Tigers of 2019.
“It’s all happened again, five years later,” said Trae Williams, Athens’ sensational running back from the Burrow years.
“It’s almost too crazy to watch. It all fell into place.”
Williams would know. After graduating from Athens, Williams went to Northwestern where he just finished his own five-year collegiate playing career. Williams, a cornerback with the Wildcats, played 42 games at Northwestern, was a team captain for the 2019 season and finished his college career with 102 tackles, 19 passes defended and three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. It was a fine college career.
Throughout, he told teammates and acquaintances about Burrow and how he was going to rock college football someday. As Burrow failed to break through at Ohio State, Williams kept saying ‘Just wait.’
Burrow transferred, and then this fall Williams’ words became prophetic.
“I made sure to remind them,” said Williams, who — like a lot of that 2014 Athens team — remain in close contact. “It sounds crazy, but watching him this year was just like watching us in the TVC (Tri-Valley Conference).”
Williams was the standout running back for Athens, and a three-time All-Ohio selection with Athens. Not the biggest, but certainly quick enough and able to be a threat in the passing game, Williams played the role now held by LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the Tigers’ own record-setting offense.
LSU has blossomed offensively this season with a deep receiving group. Five years ago, it was Athens’ Adam and Ryan Luehrman who headed up the Bulldogs’ own phalanx of down-the-field pass-catching threats.
“There’s definitely a feeling of we’ve seen this all before,” Adam Luehrman said.
And so it goes. There’s the offensive line that developed dramatically throughout the season. Even the head coaches give off the same, grounded, centered approach.
At Athens, that was Bulldog alum Ryan Adams. In Baton Rouge, it’s been Ed Orgeron.
“It didn’t matter if we won or lost, we were back in the locker room at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Friday night was done. We were on to the next week,” said former Bulldog linebacker Bryce Graves, like Moberg a college student, and a bar manager at Pawpurr’s on Court Street.
“We were already starting to get ready. Definitely see that with Coach O.”
And at the center of both teams, of course, is Burrow. It’s been five years since the quarterback captivated Southeast Ohio, but the region never forgot. Burrow became beloved in Louisiana last year after guiding the Tigers to a 10-win season.
This fall, however, he became a national obsession. That hasn’t stopped his old teammates from doing what they’ve always done however. They don’t talk football as much as you might think.
Mainly, Moberg said, it’s the stuff they always talk about.
“He’s an idiot. He’s a goof ball,” Moberg laughs. “Nothing has changed about him.”
That’s another thing the old teammates do, they bust his chops when appropriate. He might be a Heisman winner now, but he’s still just ‘Joe’ to them.
“We let him know that things haven’t changed,” Adam Luehrman said. “You’re still the same guy to us. We’re not going to stop getting on your nerves about something.”
The ties that bond the group still remain strong. And the collective experiences still reside just below the surface. It’s been five years, and all of those involved have moved on with their lives.
But it was a special time for them, and those feelings have come crashing back as they’ve watched another team, another community embark on the kind of magical season they know well.
“What the narrative doesn’t get is how much we had to do just to get (to the state title game),” Williams said. “Our friends, our family, I don’t think they even thought we could get there. It was only us in that locker room.
“We were doing it for ourselves, but we were also doing it for our school, our community, for all of Southeastern Ohio,” he added. “It just kept growing.”
It’s similar to the refrain that has percolated out of Baton Rouge all season. For the Bulldog Brotherhood, it all started with Burrow.
The quarterback’s attention to detail, his work ethic, his raw talent, and his ability to diffuse any pressure-packed game all were driving forces for Athens. And they’ve all seen the same traits take root this year at LSU.
In 2014, Athens was getting ready to play in a third-straight regional championship game. It was the same round the Bulldogs had fallen in the previous two years. It’s the night before the biggest game of anyone’s career.
How did the Bulldogs spend the bulk of it? Playing a made up game at Rutter Field. After a team dinner, most of the senior class ends up back at the Doghouse (locker room) at Rutter. After a while, they’re playing an ad-hoc version of hide-and-seek inside the unlit stadium on a cold November night before their biggest game of the year.
“Then Joe says ‘Stop. We need to figure out some rules here,’” Moberg explains. “So Joe and Ryan (Luehrman) starting drawing out all these rules on the white board for this new game we just started playing.”
Moberg said the group spent two hours figuring out the protocols for the new game. Where as before Williams was just hiding by standing still in the dark at the top of the stadium, or another teammate (Ryan Mack) was hiding in a trash can, now there would clauses and rules and exceptions.
“But in that moment it was really important to Joe that we figure out the rules to this stupid game that we made up on the spot,” Moberg said. “We’re bored, we’re a bunch of kids screwing around.”
But they weren’t nervous or anxious. The game had an off-color name — shocking considering the participants I know — but for many involved it was a great ‘Burrow’ story. It’s a little goofy, funny, detail-oriented and still resonates with teammates today.
And the next night, Athens pulverized Columbus St. Francis DeSales, 52-20.
“People can say it, but until you see it in person it’s pretty incredible. It’s so natural for him to lead by example,” Graves said.
“It was like that in high school, and you can see it now. People will follow him in whatever he does because you know it’s going to get done the right way the way he’s leading.”
So whether it’s the rule book for a made-up game, or a state title, if you follow Joe Burrow you know the pursuit will be handled correctly.
That knowledge has changed in five years. And the memories haven’t dimmed much either.
It was a season those Bulldogs will never forget, and only dampened slightly by the 56-52 loss in the state title game against Lima Central Catholic. They all hope the Tigers are soaking up their own season as much as the Bulldogs did.
“Whenever I think about it now, it’s those moments when we’re all messing around in the locker room, or going to someone’s house after practice, or the team dinners,” Adam Luehrman said.
“I never got tired hanging around all those guys.”
That 2014 team is now scattered a bit, as all high school teams eventually end up, but remains united with their memories and bond. It’s been fantastic to see Joe Burrow become the biggest star in college football.
And with LSU, it’s been fun to relive their own journey five years ago.
“People we didn’t even think cared were watching,” Graves said. “How much attention we got, how many people came in to see us, how many people were following us.
“And now, it’s the same thing.”
