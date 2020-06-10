Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Athens City-County Health Department on Wednesday afternoon. The four cases bring Athens County to 22 confirmed cases, 1 death and 4 known active cases of COVID-19.
The identity of the new cases have not been released, as per Health Department policy. According to the Ohio Health Department’s (ODH) coronavirus website one of the cases was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, June 9.
These four confirmed cases are the first new cases in Athens County in nearly two weeks. On May 26, the total rose to 18 cases and has stayed at that number until Wednesday’s announcement.
Of the 22 cases in Athens County, 14 are female and 8 are male. Five of the individuals are aged 0-19, four are aged 20-29, three are aged 30-39, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 50-59, three are aged 60-29, one is aged 70-79 and one is listed as unknown age by ODH.
There have been a total of two hospitalizations. The one case resulting in death was from mid-March.
Statewide there are 39,575 total COVID-19 cases and 2,457 deaths.
The number of cases in the counties surrounding Athens stand at:
- Washington – 118 cases
- Morgan – 6 cases
- Perry – 21 cases
- Hocking – 73 cases
- Vinton – 21 cases
- Meigs – 6 cases
As the state continues to reopen from the stay-at-home orders, certain precautions are still encouraged by the state and the Ohio Department of Health.
Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited under the new advisory and social distancing is still encouraged. All reopened offices, stores and restaurants need to abide by the safety procedures as directed by the state, including wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and keeping guests 6-feet apart where able.
New testing site for Athens
A COVID-19 testing site will open at the CVS Health store on East State Street in Athens as of Friday, June 12.
Thursday, the company announced that it would be expanding its already hundreds of open testing sites with nine additional locations, including the CVS at 555 E. State St., Athens. There are 34 other locations for testing opened by CVS in Ohio.
Individuals who seek these tests are required to register in advance at cvs.com. There is no cost to both insured and uninsured individuals, but the registration process helps ensure those who most need the tests have first access. Those groups include first responders, people exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and individuals who work in health-related fields, in addition to taking into account state and age guidelines.
Testing will be done via nasal swabs, but will not be administered by a CVS employee. Instead, the individual seeking the test is asked to administer it or bring someone else to administer it while a CVS employee observes the process.
Individuals will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, a CVS press release stated.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in 2-4 days.
