A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Athens County. The case was confirmed by the Athens City-County Health Department on Friday afternoon. This is the first new case in the county since late March.
This latest confirmed case comes a day after the Health Department’s daily release stated that there were zero active cases within the county.
The confirmed case is described as a 30-39-year-old man, who has not been hospitalized due to the disease, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s website. No other information about the individual was given by the Athens City-County Health Department’s news release, other than the fact that Athens County has one “active” case of the coronavirus. This case brings Athens’ total to four confirmed cases and one death.
The individual who died was a 60-69-year-old man with an onset date of COVID-19 listed as March 23, and a death date listed as March 30, he had been hospitalized for the virus. The two other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, both are women who have since recovered. One age 30-39 and another age 60-69. The younger woman had an onset date of March 13, while the older woman had an onset date of March 12.
Stay Safe order
This latest case of COVID-19 in Athens comes on the heels of Gov. Mike DeWine announcing a new order to replace the Stay-at-Home order from March. The Stay-At-Home order will now be the Stay Safe order. DeWine says this change is meant to reflect Ohio moving forward.
“We have reached a new stage,” DeWine said during Friday afternoon’s press conference. “And that’s good news for everybody. But that doesn’t mean the virus has gone away.”
Throughout the next few weeks, Ohio will see a time of transition as the state begins to reopen in stages. Healthcare began to open on Friday, May 1. On May 4, general business offices, distribution and manufacturing centers will be able to reopen. On May 12, retail may reopen. DeWine did say that if currently closed retail stores can offer appointments or curbside pick up, they may now do so.
DeWine stated that all newly opened businesses and offices should have employees wearing masks and should continue to properly sanitize surfaces and practice social distancing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.