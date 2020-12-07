Free COVID-19 testing will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Athens.
The drive-thru testing will take place from noon to 4 p.m., at the Athens County Fairgrounds, 286 W. Union St., Athens.
There are no criteria for testing and the event is open to anyone ages 2+. Children 17 and under must have a guardian present. There will be an express lane for those with a printed-out pre-filled out form. The form can be found on the Athens City-County Health Department’s website.
Those receiving a positive lab result will be contacted by their local Health Department to complete follow up. Individuals may see their test results in the portal before the Health Department receives them via electronic reporting in ODRS.
Testing will be performed by the Ohio National Guard. Those who attend are required to wear a mask. Walkers, bicyclists and motorists are all welcome.
Curfew extension
An extension of the state-wide curfew appears to be forthcoming. following a statement by Gov. Mike DeWine during Monday afternoon’s press conference, though the length of the extension was not clear.
The three-week curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. was enacted on Nov. 19 and was set to expire on Thursday.
“It’s going to have to be extended,” DeWine said without giving any idea of a timeline for the extended curfew.
The curfew bans all all activity outside of the home apart from essential trips and work-related travel. DeWine has said that the curfew has helped to curb the spread of the virus.
In Athens County, there are now 2,370 confirmed and probable cases reported. Currently, there are 610 known active cases and 1,756 recovered cases and 4 deaths in Athens County.
In Ohio there are 484,297 total COVID-19 cases and 7,022 deaths.
