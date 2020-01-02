In recognition of how big Joe Burrow has become on the national stage, APG Ohio’s sister papers, The Athens Messenger and The Athens NEWS, are running a three-part series charting Athens High School 2015 graduate Joe Burrrow’s storied road to the pinnacle of success in American sports, the Heisman Trophy.
For this series, we culled content mainly from articles written over the past seven years by Athens Messenger Sports Editor
Kevin Wiseman and Messenger sports writer Jason Arkley. However, we did use material from an article The Athens NEWS ran on Nov. 7.
This is part 3, chronicling Burrow’s rise to the heights of college football success with the Louisiana State University Tigers, culminating in Burrow being awarded the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 14. Whether the story will end with a college championship trophy on Jan. 13 is yet to be seen, though LSU’s convincing 63-28 triumph over Oklahoma this past Saturday in the semifinal game guarantees that Burrow and the Tigers will get a shot at that trophy.
This article was written before that game, though we’d be remiss in not mentioning Burrow’s record-breaking performance in the semifinal, passing for seven touchdowns in the first half and running for an eighth in the second.
The stats tell part of the story but not all of it.
At the end of the regular season, Joe Burrow, quarterback for the LSU Tigers, had amassed 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, with only six interceptions. Incredibly, he had excelled against some of best defenses in the country, including SEC rivals Alabama, Florida and Georgia, as well as non-conference foes Auburn, Texas A&M and Texas.
On his way to winning the top prize in college football, the Heisman Trophy, Burrow led LSU to an undefeated 13-0 season and a slot in the College Football Championship Playoff. The Tigers beat Oklahoma on Saturday, clearing the way for them to meet Clemson in the national championship game on Jan. 13. At press-time, LSU was a 5.5-point favorite to win.
During this incredible season for Burrow and LSU, much of the national light shining on the 2015 Athens High School graduate has reflected back to Athens, The Plains and Athens County. One of those inspirational beams of light didn’t have much to do with football.
During his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech on the evening of Dec. 14, Burrow departed for a half minute to talk about poverty and food insecurity in his home county. “Coming from southeast Ohio, it’s a very, very impoverished area,” Burrow said during his emotional speech. “The poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot, and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school; you guys can be up here, too.”
That short section of his speech inspired Will Drabold of Athens to launch a Facebook fundraiser for the Athens County Food Pantry in Burrow’s name, which eventually raised nearly a half-million dollars for the local program. While it was covered extensively in local media, including The Athens NEWS and Messenger, the story also got picked up by many national publications, broadcast outlets and websites.
One of the most impressive stories generated by the Food Pantry fundraising drive was written by acclaimed sports journalist Peter King, longtime sportswriter for Sports Illustrated and currently with NBC Sports. King, who himself has an Athens connection (Ohio University class of 1979), wrote about Joe Burrow and his Heisman acceptance speech on Dec. 23 for King’s weekly “Football Morning in America” column.
King talked to Drabold, an OU graduate who works as a media consultant from Athens, about the Facebook fundraiser. “This is what happens when social media works right,” Drabold said, as recounted in King’s column. “We’ve been fighting the war on poverty since, when, the sixties? But the needle hasn’t moved in Appalachia. We may well have been waiting for inspiration like Joe’s. When Joe says, ‘You guys can be up here,’ he’s talking to a generation of kids in Appalachia. That could change lives. It’s way too early for this, but could Joe do for Appalachian Ohio what LeBron (James) has done for Akron?”
WHILE OTHER MEDIA OUTLETS came a calling – everybody from a TV station in Baton Rouge to the Cleveland Plain Dealer to NPR to CNN to TMZ – the news media in Athens, especially the Athens Messenger, continued to tell the story with local insights that the national media couldn’t reproduce.
In a Nov. 14 article, Messenger sports writer Jason Arkley covered the attention that a small restaurant in The Plains, Gigi’s Country Kitchen, had received as a result of a shout-out by Joe Burrow on national TV during the 2018 college football season.
According to the article, ESPN’s Marty Smith brought up Gigi’s in an interview with Burrow at the start of the 2018 season, and ever since, nothing has been the same for Travis Brand, owner of the restaurant.
“Gigi’s was being discussed in Death Valley (aka Tiger Stadium in Baton Route), by our hero Joe Burrow. That was pretty wild,” Brand, the restaurant’s owner and primary cook, said in Arkley’s story.
In the interview, conducted Sept. 13, 2018, on the field of the then empty LSU stadium, ESPN correspondent Smith said to Burrow, “I found it cool that they put your name on the Gigi’s restaurant marquee. What’s it like to have the support of the home folks back there in Athens?”
Burrow replied, “Yeah, it’s great. Gigi’s is my favorite breakfast place in Athens. Western omelet, double side of hash browns every time I go home.”
In his article, Arkley wrote, “As Burrow’s season has reached incandescent levels, national media outlets have plumbed every depth and detail of the quarterback. So, when Burrow declared his appreciation for Gigi’s on a national interview 14 months ago, the restaurant became a fixture in most stories looking to show how The Plains (and Athens) still has Burrow’s back even after a transfer from the nearby college football behemoth (Ohio State) to another down South (LSU).
“Suddenly Brand, who opened Gigi’s in 2011, was cast as a central figure in The Joe Burrow Show. The journalists came, then camera crews, and finally a full CBS segment that aired Saturday prior to the LSU-Alabama tilt.
“Each story – from The New Orleans Times-Picayune to The Washington Post – wanted to show how Burrow’s home town still supported him. And Brand, through the assorted recent additions to the interior decor to the public messages of support on the outside sign, was happy to convey that message.”
In the article, Brand acknowledged that “it’s been kind of a blur. You give them answers. You smile, you look pretty and try not to sound stupid.
“Someone walks in and says ‘I’m from the Washington Post, I’d like to ask you some questions.’ OK, great!” Brand said, laughing. “Today I learned how to fake my way through an interview with the Washington Post. Cool.”
Arkley also revealed in this story that Brand had confirmed plans to rename the western omelet “The Burrow.”
“It’s the Joe Burrow Show, and we’re just living in it. It’s a humbling experience for all of us,” Brand said in the article, referring to the staff of a dozen who work at Gigi’s. “It’s just blown us away.”
THE ATHENS NEWS ENTERED the Joe Burrow media sweepstakes with its cover story of Nov. 7, headlined, “It’s All ‘Geaux Jeaux’ for the Burrows.” Written by freelance Athens NEWS contributor Fred Kight, the piece covered how Burrow’s wild success at LSU had affected his family, in particular his mom and dad, who still live in The Plains.
“Every weekend that Louisiana State University plays a football game,” Kight led off his story, “Robin and Jimmy Burrow pack their bags and head out from their home in The Plains. The mother and father of Tiger quarterback Joe Burrow want to be there in person to applaud his drive to a possible national championship and Heisman Trophy.
“We mostly fly out of Columbus into either Baton Rouge or New Orleans and then rent a car,” Robin Burrow told Kight. “We were able to drive together to Nashville for the Vanderbilt game.”
Sometimes Jimmy drives to away games and Robin flies out after work on Friday, Kight reported in his story. She’s a school principal in Meigs County, “so that’s a long day on the road and in the air but she has no complaints.”
It’s an arduous schedule that Robin maintained all by herself last season, according to Jimmy, which is a big reason why he decided to retire as defensive coordinator for Ohio University’s football team. He also wanted to see Joe play his final season of college football.
“We are obviously very proud of Joe and very thankful for the opportunity he has been given at LSU,” Robin told Kight. “He has worked very hard to get to this point, and we are happy to see that his hard work and determination are paying off.”
As with Arkley’s story, Kight’s article explored the support Joe Burrow has received from his home area.
“The local support from The Plains, Athens, really all of southeast Ohio… Ohio State fans, even… is really overwhelming,” Robin said in Kight’s article. “We appreciate the support so very much…”
“Joe definitely feels it,” Robin added in the article. “Since he is so far away, I’m not sure that he is 100 percent aware of the high level of support; however, we definitely communicate to him as much as we can about the local support.”
After home games, Kight wrote, Robin and Jimmy usually would spend time with Joe at his apartment before they had to leave to return to Athens Sunday afternoon. “She usually (cooks) him a mom-cooked meal on Saturday night,” Jimmy said in the article, which added that after dinner they often would turn on the television to watch – you guessed it – football.
During games, according to Kight’s article, Robin admitted to getting “a little nervous and anxious.” Naturally, she also has gotten concerned about her son getting hurt.
“As a mother, I guess I do worry about injury at times,” she said. “But overall, I am not worried about it. I know that there are risks that go along with the game, but it is the game that he loves, so we have to take the risks with the rewards.”
IN THE MESSENGER’S DEC. 5 edition, Arkley covered how Joe Burrow’s dad, Jimmy, has navigated his departure from coaching.
“It’s been a different kind year in 2019 for (Jimmy) Burrow,” Arkley wrote about the longtime college coach, now retired. “Instead of breaking down game film, he has his own weekly segments on radio stations around Baton Rouge. Instead of hopping planes for recruiting trips, he and his wife Robin have well-plotted-out routines on how to get from The Plains to every destination in the SEC. Instead of cutting up clips to show in team meetings, he’s appearing on pregame shows as a proud dad.
“Instead of wondering how can he stop this – be it a specific play, player, offense, or team – Burrow is trying to figure out how he keep this feeling going forever,” Arkley wrote.
“Everything has just come together. All these things have aligned just right,” Jimmy Burrow told Arkley. “It’s been remarkable. “I can’t imagine anything better right now. It really has been almost magical how it has all worked out.”
In the interview, Jimmy Burrow said he still loves the Ohio Bobcats, for whom he served as defensive coordinator from 2005 through 2018. “He still loves those players, still loves those coaches he’s spent so much time with, and still feels the juices ramp up when kickoff approaches,” Arkley wrote, adding “but he’s got a new job now.”
“You never say never,” Jimmy Burrow told Arkley, “but there’s no intentions here in January for me to go to the (NCAA Coaches) convention and start looking around.
“The other thing is we want to stay in Athens,” he added. “Why would I want to go interview at wherever? That’s not what our family wants to do right now.”
Arkley reported that Burrow’s parents “were nearly as recognizable in and around Baton Rouge as Joe was this past season. The whole family gathers weekly for a ‘Burrow Gang’ tailgate, which has become a popular stopping point for the television crews prior to kickoff….
“Together,” the story continued, “Jimmy and Robin have become unofficial promoters of all things Athens and The Plains. They’ve been asked to describe Joe’s hometown a million times, and describe the outpouring of support from those who knew Joe as a Bulldog.”
Arkley’s article concluded by reporting that Joe Burrows’ parents plan to remain in the Athens area, specifically in The Plains.
“Earlier this fall,” Arkley wrote, “Jimmy introduced the notion of moving — full time — to Louisiana to Joe. It never got off the ground.
In the article, Jimmy recalled, “He looked at me with this ‘Joe’ look. He said: ‘Dad (The Plains) is my home. You can’t leave. I won’t have a home to come back to.’ Right then, I looked at Robin and said we’re here for the long run.”
