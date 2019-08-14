Pumpkin and Voting
Buy Now

When he isn’t snoozing, Pumpkin the Board of Elections cat helps guide local residents through the democratic process.

 Messenger file photo by Steve Robb

Here is the overall list of all candidates that have filed to appear on the 2019 general election ballot in Athens County.

The Messenger earlier published a list of nonpartisan candidates in contested races and ballot issues that had filed with the Athens County Board of Elections.

This list includes those, plus the partisan races in the City of Athens as well as the uncontested races throughout Athens County.

The Board of Elections will meet Aug. 16 to certify these candidates and issues for the general election ballot. The Messenger will update readers following that certification process.

See the board website at athens.boe.com for more election details.

Candidate Races

Cities

Athens Mayor — Democrat Steve Patterson, Independent Damon Krane

At-Large Athens City Council (3 seats available) — Democrat Elizabeth Clodfelter, Democrat Sarah Grace, Democrat Peter Kotses, Independent Ellie Hamrick, Independent Chris Monday, Independent Patrick McGee

1st Ward, Athens City Council (1 seat available) — Democrat Arian Smedley

Nelsonville City Auditor — Garry Dickerson, Taylor Sappington

At-Large Nelsonville City Council, unexpired term, ending Dec. 5, 2021 (two seats available) — Dottie Fromal, Andrea Reany, Gregory Smith, Cory Taylor

At-Large Nelsonville City Council (3 seats available) — Anthony Dunfee, Wanda Johnson, Shadrick I. MI. Paris, McCray Powell, Linda Watkins

Villages

Albany Mayor — Jon Bowser, Tim Kirkendall, Larry Payne

Albany Village Council (1 seat available) — No candidates filed

Amesville Mayor — Gary Goosman

Amesville Village Council (1 seat available) — Robin Dewey

Buchtel Mayor — Tom Taggart

Buchtel Village Council (2 seats available) — George Addis, Thomas Bradley

Chauncey Mayor — Robert Mattey, Amy Renner

Chauncey Village Council (2 seats available) — No candidates filed

Coolville Mayor — Roxanna Chiki, Rose Tyman

Coolville Village Council (2 seats available) — Jeremy Miller, Curtis Mark Rood

Glouster Mayor — Thomas Hooper, Samantha Sikorski, Nathaniel Simons

Glouster Village Council (2 seats available) — Sandra Gyure, Tim Sikorski

Jacksonville Mayor — Samuel Smathers

Jacksonville Village Council (2 seats available) — No candidates filed

Trimble Mayor — Douglas Davis Sr.

Townships

Alexander Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Robert Sickels

Alexander Twp. Fiscal Officer — Judy Ellis

Ames Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Kevin Brown, Lyle Fuller, Mark Jordan, Gary Richards

Ames Twp. Trustee unexpired term, ending Dec. 31, 2021 (1 seat available) — Brain Hines, Brent Kasler

Ames Twp. Fiscal Officer — No candidates filed

Athens Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Ted Linscott

Athens Twp. Trustee unexpired term, ending Dec. 31, 2021 (1 seat available) — Brian Baker

Athens Twp. Fiscal Officer — Brenda Cox

Bern Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — David Bennett

Bern Twp. Fiscal Officer — Denise Tate

Canaan Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Russell Halbirt

Canaan Twp. Fiscal Officer — Leesa Gilders

Carthage Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Ranson Lee Calaway

Carthage Twp. Fiscal Officer — Gayle Buckley

Dover Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — No candidates filed

Lee Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Stacy Gwinn

Lee Twp. Fiscal Officer — Roger Bail, Carolee King

Lodi Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Denver Lee Jordan

Lodi Twp. Fiscal Officer — Jonetta Niggemeyer

Rome Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Gary Tino McVery, John L. Young Jr.

Rome Twp. Fiscal Officer — Willard Dunfee

Trimble Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Geoffrey Moore

Trimble Twp. Fiscal Officer — Tia Barrett

Troy Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Dave Conkey, Leroy Guess, Charles Glenn Lantz, Sr., Matt Miller, Donald Welch

Troy Twp. Fiscal Officer — James Neal Ford

Waterloo Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — William Gould

Waterloo Twp. Fiscal Officer — Kimberly Russell

York Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Mike Freer, Ronnie L. Wend, II

York Twp. Fiscal Officer — Jane Ann Edwards

School Districts

Alexander Local Board of Education (2 seat available) — Katheleen Dougan,

Ralph Harvey Sr., John Hutchinson, Lucy Delavel Juedes, Blake Regan

Athens City Board of Education (2 seat available) — David Hayden, Rusty Rittenhouse

Federal Hocking Local Board of Education (2 seat available) — William Elasky, Daniel Torrence, Stephanie Wilson

Nelsonville-York City Board of Education (3 seat available) — Andrea L. Conner, Dave Kline, Tanyah Stone

Trimble Local Board of Education (3 seat available) — Davie Owen, Kathy Trace

At-Large Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center — Jeffrey Von Vogt

Alexander Local seat on Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center — Gary Dicken

Federal Hocking Local seat on Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center — Jeffrey Koehler

Issues/Levies

Townships

Township — Purpose, Type, Millage, Years

Alexander (excluding Albany) — Fire protection, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

Alexander (excluding Albany) — Operating cemetery, additional, 1 mill, continuing period of time

Ames (excluding Amesville) — Road maintenance, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

Bern — Fire protection, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

Carthage — Fire protection, renewal, 1.5 mill, 5 years

Lee (excluding Albany) — Fire protection, renewal, 0.5 mills, 5 years

Lodi — Permanent improvements, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years

Lodi — Road maintenance (including dust control), replacement, 2 mills, 5 years

Rome — Provide and maintain firefighting facilities, equipment personnel, including paramedics and other emergency medical services; replacement; 1.1 mills; 5 years

Rome — Maintaining and operating cemeteries, replacement, 1.1 mills, 5 years

Trimble (excluding villages) — Fire protection, renewal, 0.5 mills, 5 years

Troy (including Coolville) — Maintaining firefighting facilities and fire apparatus, replacement, 2 mills, 5 years

Troy (excluding Coolville) — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; replacement; 2 mills; 5 years

Waterloo — Road maintenance, renewal 1 mill, 5 years

Athens County Public Libraries — Current expense of library, replacement 1 mill and increase of 0.2 mill, 1.2 mills, 5 years

Athens County — Operation and maintenance of emergency medical services, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

Athens County — Maintaining senior citizens services and facilities, renewal, 0.25 mills, 5 years

Athens County — Operating a tuberculosis clinic for care and treatment of tubercular residents, renewal, 0.3 mills, 5 years

Athens County — Maintenance and operation of the Athens City/County Health Department, replacement, 0.4 mills, 10 years

Athens County — Support children services and care and placement of children, replacement 2 mills and increase of 0.5 mills, 2.5 mills, 10 years

Athens County — Additional 0.25 percent sales tax, five years, with half of it going for operation of 911, a quarter for the general fund, a quarter to support of criminal and administrative justice services.

Nelsonville City — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; renewal; 2 mills; 5 years

Nelsonville City — Nelsonville City Cannabis Ordinance, initiative petition

Albany Village — Police protection, replacement 0.5 mills and increase of 1 mill, 1.5 mills, 5 years

Amesville Village — Current expenses, renewal, 6.9 mills, 5 years

Amesville Village — Form 5-R Question 1, Beer and wine and mixed beverages for Park’s Place Kitchen LLC D-1 and D-2 liquor permits — on premise sales; local option

Coolville Village — Electric service opt-out aggregation

Glouster Village — providing and maintaining police department, equipment and personnel; renewal, 3 mills, 4 years

Trimble Village — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; renewal; 3.2 mills, 5 years

Trimble Village — The Sensible Cannabis Ordinance, initiative

Load comments