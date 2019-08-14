Here is the overall list of all candidates that have filed to appear on the 2019 general election ballot in Athens County.
The Messenger earlier published a list of nonpartisan candidates in contested races and ballot issues that had filed with the Athens County Board of Elections.
This list includes those, plus the partisan races in the City of Athens as well as the uncontested races throughout Athens County.
The Board of Elections will meet Aug. 16 to certify these candidates and issues for the general election ballot. The Messenger will update readers following that certification process.
See the board website at athens.boe.com for more election details.
Candidate Races
Cities
Athens Mayor — Democrat Steve Patterson, Independent Damon Krane
At-Large Athens City Council (3 seats available) — Democrat Elizabeth Clodfelter, Democrat Sarah Grace, Democrat Peter Kotses, Independent Ellie Hamrick, Independent Chris Monday, Independent Patrick McGee
1st Ward, Athens City Council (1 seat available) — Democrat Arian Smedley
Nelsonville City Auditor — Garry Dickerson, Taylor Sappington
At-Large Nelsonville City Council, unexpired term, ending Dec. 5, 2021 (two seats available) — Dottie Fromal, Andrea Reany, Gregory Smith, Cory Taylor
At-Large Nelsonville City Council (3 seats available) — Anthony Dunfee, Wanda Johnson, Shadrick I. MI. Paris, McCray Powell, Linda Watkins
Villages
Albany Mayor — Jon Bowser, Tim Kirkendall, Larry Payne
Albany Village Council (1 seat available) — No candidates filed
Amesville Mayor — Gary Goosman
Amesville Village Council (1 seat available) — Robin Dewey
Buchtel Mayor — Tom Taggart
Buchtel Village Council (2 seats available) — George Addis, Thomas Bradley
Chauncey Mayor — Robert Mattey, Amy Renner
Chauncey Village Council (2 seats available) — No candidates filed
Coolville Mayor — Roxanna Chiki, Rose Tyman
Coolville Village Council (2 seats available) — Jeremy Miller, Curtis Mark Rood
Glouster Mayor — Thomas Hooper, Samantha Sikorski, Nathaniel Simons
Glouster Village Council (2 seats available) — Sandra Gyure, Tim Sikorski
Jacksonville Mayor — Samuel Smathers
Jacksonville Village Council (2 seats available) — No candidates filed
Trimble Mayor — Douglas Davis Sr.
Townships
Alexander Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Robert Sickels
Alexander Twp. Fiscal Officer — Judy Ellis
Ames Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Kevin Brown, Lyle Fuller, Mark Jordan, Gary Richards
Ames Twp. Trustee unexpired term, ending Dec. 31, 2021 (1 seat available) — Brain Hines, Brent Kasler
Ames Twp. Fiscal Officer — No candidates filed
Athens Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Ted Linscott
Athens Twp. Trustee unexpired term, ending Dec. 31, 2021 (1 seat available) — Brian Baker
Athens Twp. Fiscal Officer — Brenda Cox
Bern Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — David Bennett
Bern Twp. Fiscal Officer — Denise Tate
Canaan Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Russell Halbirt
Canaan Twp. Fiscal Officer — Leesa Gilders
Carthage Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Ranson Lee Calaway
Carthage Twp. Fiscal Officer — Gayle Buckley
Dover Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — No candidates filed
Lee Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Stacy Gwinn
Lee Twp. Fiscal Officer — Roger Bail, Carolee King
Lodi Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Denver Lee Jordan
Lodi Twp. Fiscal Officer — Jonetta Niggemeyer
Rome Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Gary Tino McVery, John L. Young Jr.
Rome Twp. Fiscal Officer — Willard Dunfee
Trimble Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Geoffrey Moore
Trimble Twp. Fiscal Officer — Tia Barrett
Troy Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Dave Conkey, Leroy Guess, Charles Glenn Lantz, Sr., Matt Miller, Donald Welch
Troy Twp. Fiscal Officer — James Neal Ford
Waterloo Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — William Gould
Waterloo Twp. Fiscal Officer — Kimberly Russell
York Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Mike Freer, Ronnie L. Wend, II
York Twp. Fiscal Officer — Jane Ann Edwards
School Districts
Alexander Local Board of Education (2 seat available) — Katheleen Dougan,
Ralph Harvey Sr., John Hutchinson, Lucy Delavel Juedes, Blake Regan
Athens City Board of Education (2 seat available) — David Hayden, Rusty Rittenhouse
Federal Hocking Local Board of Education (2 seat available) — William Elasky, Daniel Torrence, Stephanie Wilson
Nelsonville-York City Board of Education (3 seat available) — Andrea L. Conner, Dave Kline, Tanyah Stone
Trimble Local Board of Education (3 seat available) — Davie Owen, Kathy Trace
At-Large Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center — Jeffrey Von Vogt
Alexander Local seat on Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center — Gary Dicken
Federal Hocking Local seat on Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center — Jeffrey Koehler
Issues/Levies
Townships
Township — Purpose, Type, Millage, Years
Alexander (excluding Albany) — Fire protection, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
Alexander (excluding Albany) — Operating cemetery, additional, 1 mill, continuing period of time
Ames (excluding Amesville) — Road maintenance, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
Bern — Fire protection, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
Carthage — Fire protection, renewal, 1.5 mill, 5 years
Lee (excluding Albany) — Fire protection, renewal, 0.5 mills, 5 years
Lodi — Permanent improvements, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years
Lodi — Road maintenance (including dust control), replacement, 2 mills, 5 years
Rome — Provide and maintain firefighting facilities, equipment personnel, including paramedics and other emergency medical services; replacement; 1.1 mills; 5 years
Rome — Maintaining and operating cemeteries, replacement, 1.1 mills, 5 years
Trimble (excluding villages) — Fire protection, renewal, 0.5 mills, 5 years
Troy (including Coolville) — Maintaining firefighting facilities and fire apparatus, replacement, 2 mills, 5 years
Troy (excluding Coolville) — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; replacement; 2 mills; 5 years
Waterloo — Road maintenance, renewal 1 mill, 5 years
Athens County Public Libraries — Current expense of library, replacement 1 mill and increase of 0.2 mill, 1.2 mills, 5 years
Athens County — Operation and maintenance of emergency medical services, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
Athens County — Maintaining senior citizens services and facilities, renewal, 0.25 mills, 5 years
Athens County — Operating a tuberculosis clinic for care and treatment of tubercular residents, renewal, 0.3 mills, 5 years
Athens County — Maintenance and operation of the Athens City/County Health Department, replacement, 0.4 mills, 10 years
Athens County — Support children services and care and placement of children, replacement 2 mills and increase of 0.5 mills, 2.5 mills, 10 years
Athens County — Additional 0.25 percent sales tax, five years, with half of it going for operation of 911, a quarter for the general fund, a quarter to support of criminal and administrative justice services.
Nelsonville City — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; renewal; 2 mills; 5 years
Nelsonville City — Nelsonville City Cannabis Ordinance, initiative petition
Albany Village — Police protection, replacement 0.5 mills and increase of 1 mill, 1.5 mills, 5 years
Amesville Village — Current expenses, renewal, 6.9 mills, 5 years
Amesville Village — Form 5-R Question 1, Beer and wine and mixed beverages for Park’s Place Kitchen LLC D-1 and D-2 liquor permits — on premise sales; local option
Coolville Village — Electric service opt-out aggregation
Glouster Village — providing and maintaining police department, equipment and personnel; renewal, 3 mills, 4 years
Trimble Village — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; renewal; 3.2 mills, 5 years
Trimble Village — The Sensible Cannabis Ordinance, initiative
