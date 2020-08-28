Rates of new COVID-19 cases have stayed relatively steady this week in Athens County, with the largest increase of cases coming with the Friday afternoon update of five new cases diagnosed, bringing the county total to 381.
Of these cases 375 cases have been confirmed with a test and six are considered to be probable stemming from clinical diagnoses.
As of Gov. Mike DeWine's Thursday press conference, Athens County remains at Level 1 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, meaning there is active exposure and spread. Level 1 is the lowest level on the system.
In Athens County there are nine known active cases and 370 recovered cases. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 since march.
At the state-level there are 120,124 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 4,105 deaths.
Levels have increased over the month of August, but at a steadily slower pace compared to the rate of increase in July. On Aug. 1 there were 359 cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, this is an increase of 38 cases as of time of printing. There were 297 cases diagnosed during July.
The last two weeks saw the return of Ohio University students to the area, as well as the beginning of back to the school activities for local school districts. With districts returning to school, some students will be returning to in-person education. With this brings an increased risk of exposure for COVID-19.
In light of this, DeWine announced on Thursday a new order for Ohio schools. The new order requires that K-12 schools report any COVID-19 cases to its local health department, which will then in turn report these cases to the Ohio Department of Health. The data will be updated on the ODH's website every Wednesday.
"Prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff," DeWine said.
This reporting also extends to the local school community.
“Schools should make information about a positive case publicly available and should notify parents/guardians in writing about the case and include as much information as possible without disclosing protected health information,” said DeWine.
DeWine was quick to point out that just because there is a case of COVID-19 at a school means that the school is at fault.
"The spread you see in the community will be reflected in the schools," DeWine said.
In Athens County there have been 34 cases aged 0-19, 248 aged 20-29, 32 aged 30-39, 16 aged 40-49, 20 aged 50-59, 20 aged 60-69, seven aged 70-79, and four cases aged 80+. There have been 21 hospitalizations.
In Athens County, 198 of the cases are female and 183 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 226
- Morgan – 43
- Perry – 224
- Hocking – 138
- Vinton – 37
- Meigs – 115
