Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 today, after being tested prior to meeting with President Donald Trump.
The test results were announced in a press release from the Governor's Office.
DeWine was tested as part of standard protocol before greeting Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. Trump is expected in the Cleveland area today to tour and deliver remarks at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde before hosting a fundraiser at Cleveland's Shoreby Yacht Club later in the day.
The DeWine intended to meet with Trump this afternoon, having canceled his regular Thursday COVID-19 press conference to do so.
At this time the Governor's Office is reporting that DeWine has no symptoms of COVID-19.
"Governor DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested," the press release stated.
DeWine plans to follow protocol and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test earlier today and tested negative.
