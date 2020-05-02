LOGAN — Administration of the Logan-Hocking School District has been hesitant to release exactly what a graduation ceremony for seniors would look like but now, a final plan has been devised.
The Ohio Department of Health alongside the Department of Education released guidelines in April concerning graduation, offering three options.
- Drive up graduation, variation one: the graduate and celebrants would drive to the school, wearing masks, only the student would exit the vehicle (to accept the diploma), and the group would drive off following photos/announcements/etc. This would occur in a single-file line.
- Drive up graduation, variation two: All families members stay in the car, with the senior in the front seat. The principal passes the diploma through a window, everyone wears masks, and everyone is in a single file line.
- Single-family in-person graduation: families are called into an auditorium one by one, with no more than 10 people in the room at one time. The student would walk across the stage and receive a diploma, and then the next family would be able to do the same, etc.
For Logan, a parade and an outdoor, drive-thru version of graduation will be used, to be held at the Hocking County Fairgrounds.
“The planning of the graduation for the Class of 2020 has been extremely emotional,” High School Principal Courtney Spatar said. “We are thankful for all the support from the city and the health department in guiding us to create a plan that honors our students while adhering to state guidelines from the Governor.”
On Friday, May 22, seniors and celebrants will report to the Fairgrounds, each being allowed a single vehicle’s worth of individuals. All family members must be inside the vehicle but sitting in the back of trucks will not be permitted.
The senior parade will begin at 6 p.m. from the fairgrounds and progress through town on Main Street.
The parade will proceed to Gallagher Avenue. Graduates will turn left on Gallagher Avenue and then return home. Graduates who have sashes and or cords will return these items to school personnel on Gallagher Avenue.
At Worthington Park, the graduate will exit the car and receive a diploma as their name is announced. A photographer will be on site to take a picture at that time.
All streets from Mulberry Street through Spring Street will be blocked off by the city. Spectators will not be permitted to park in these areas. The parade will be broadcasted through the radio. The Police and Sheriff Departments will be monitoring the streets to ensure no one is outside of vehicles.
Graduation cords as well as senior packets will be given to students at the fairgrounds. Seniors are permitted to decorate their vehicle and caps but are asked to use good judgment when doing so otherwise they will not be able to participate.
“We hope decorating their cars and graduation caps as well as the community painting the town purple gives our graduates positive memories during a very challenging time,” Spatar stated.
Businesses and homeowners are also encouraged to show their support by decorating their residence.
There will also be a virtual graduation for seniors to have as a lifelong keepsake. In the coming weeks, Seniors will be submitting a picture in their cap and gown as well as a video message. Graduation speeches will be recorded. Every graduate will have their own slide in the video. This will be a memorable keepsake for families. This video will be released in June.
Spatar stated the goal when plotting a ceremony was how it could celebrate students while also ensuring that parents can watch their students get their diploma.
“The class of 2020 is a class that will plow through, find the light in dark times, and use this challenge to become only stronger,” Spatar concluded. “They are a class of strength, integrity, and know how to have fun. Everything they do, they do with full commitment. We couldn’t be more proud of their resilience.”
As May 22 approaches, more information will be sent to seniors regarding the time to report to the fairgrounds and picture order forms. Information regarding the virtual keepsake will also be shared.
