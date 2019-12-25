CHAUNCEY — When you’re fighting a never-ending battle, you appreciate every helping hand.
That’s why Heidi Shaw was all smiles, and not worried about the space or logistics of the matter, when 20 Ohio University football players wandered into her cramped headquarters looking to help out.
It was the third Wednesday of the month and, just every such Wednesday for the last five years, Shaw was helping to organize a monthly food giveaway at the ACSD Food Pantry, located at the Athens Learning Center (formerly Chauncey Elementary). The space used by co-leaders Shaw and Kim Goldsberry, and a group of 8-10 monthly volunteers, consists of a kitchen, one narrow hallway, a small cafeteria and one crowded closet.
Add in 20 FBS-level football players, and the 100 or so families that will make their way through the event, and it’s easy to see why it might feel claustrophobic.
But Shaw embraced the needed help.
“I’ll take it!” Shaw said. “More hands, more things get done, and get these people what they need sooner.”
The Bobcats were glad to help. The group in Chauncey on this afternoon was one of three platoons Ohio dispatched during a service day on Dec. 18. OU had 20 players report for duty in Chauncey, another 20 were in Logan to help at the SE Ohio Foodbank and Kitchen, and 10 more worked a the Friends & Neighbors Community Choice Food Center in Coolville.
Ohio, in the middle of preparing for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Jan. 3, took the afternoon off to help in the assorted food pantries.
The 50 players who engaged in the event represented more than half of the available playing roster.
At Chauncey, the players engaged a variety of tasks. Some lined up to carry in boxes of hams that were the centerpiece of the December effort at the food pantry. Others helped fill sacks of canned goods to distribute to each family. Some served coffee and hot chocolate in the waiting area.
Two, offensive lineman Bryce Ramer and tight end Alex Burton, even entertained some young children while they waited. Families started arriving at 1:30 p.m. The procession for the food, handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis, ran from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
For the Bobcats, the service project has become a staple of their December routine. Early bowl games prevented the outing the last couple of years, but such appearances near the holidays have become the norm, rather than the exception.
“We love it when they come to help,” said Goldsberry, a Athens City Schools District board member. “More gets done, I think they enjoy it and we’re able to build relationships for more things down the road.”
For Goldsberry, meeting with members of the Ohio football team on this day, that means a chance to continue the Bobcat-Bulldog Indoor Field Day in 2020. The free event brings together Athens Schools students and Bobcat athletes for activities at Walter Fieldhouse on the Ohio campus.
“We loved that event,” Goldsberry said. “And just today, talking with (Ohio operations and recruiting assistant Jeremiah Covington) we’re thinking we might be able to get that going again.”
Building those type of connections and relationships is essential for Goldsberry and Shaw — a licensed school nurse for Athens City Schools. Their work at the ACSD Food Pantry began as a passion project and is only still going today because of their work, and ability to build those connections.
The ACSD began a little more than five years ago. Initially the project was designed to send bags of food home with needly students going into winter and spring breaks. It was impractical and inefficient, but it was a start.
Not long after getting permission to use the current space at the Athen Learning Center, Shaw and Goldsberry upped their game. The twice or three times a year project became one that operated once a month. Bags of groceries weren’t sent home with students, but instead families could now come and get needed food — including produce along with canned goods, milk and bread — to help bridge the gaps in food insecurity that affects too many in Athens County.
Month after month, Shaw and Goldsberry — and their dedicated phalanx of volunteers — gather and organize the month’s donations and then put together the food pantry.
It’s a multi-branched operation. The Athens Catholic Community Food Pantry helps with things like eggs, milk and break — and the holiday specials of turkey (November) and ham (December). Athens Food Rescue and the Community Food Initiative help acquire produce — fruits and vegetables — that are then gathered and distributed.
It began with a handful of households showing up every month, Shaw said. It’s continued to grow each and every month thereafter. ACSD Food Pantry had 100 hams it expected to give out in December — one per household — and had 91 family representatives signed in when the pantry officially opened at 4 p.m.
“The need feels like it’s increased every month,” Shaw said. “It’s definitely going in a one-way line, that’s for sure.”
On this day, Goldsberry shows up with a handful of ‘Pass it Forward’ T-shirts — a fund-raising effort tied to Athens HS graduate and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow — that she hands out to the regular group of volunteers.
Given how long and how hard Shaw and Goldsberry have worked to fight hunger in Athens County, you can imagine what they think of Burrow — and his Heisman acceptance speech — on Dec. 14.
“Coming from southeast Ohio, it’s a very, very impoverished area. The poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” Burrow said that night. “There are so many people there that don’t have a lot, and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”
Shaw and Goldberry both saw the ceremony. And both admitted they cried.
“I was so blown away,” Shaw said. “His mom (Robin) started here as a teacher over at Morrison Elementary. She knows, and he knows, what we’re fighting against here.
“He just gets it.”
Following the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Will Drabold created a fundraiser on Facebook for the Athens County Food Pantry (not affiliated with the ACSD Food Pantry). As of Monday, Dec. 23, the fundraiser had generated more than $480,000.
“Joe is a prime example of using the platform he’s been given to raise awareness about something that affects a lot of people,” Goldsberry said. “It’s worked.”
The amount of money raised would be program-changing, permanently, for the people at ASCD Food Pantry. They’re happy to see it happen for another group that is doing the same kind of work they’ve taken on themselves.
Shaw and Goldsberry are glad for the Bocbats’ helping hands. They’re happy about the awareness, and funds, raised because of Burrow’s comments.
But they’ll be back in January, on that third Wednesday, to do this all again. They’ll be gathering food, putting together caches, and distributing it to those who need the help to get through another month. They both say they’ll keep doing it as long as they can.
The goal is, of course, one day they won’t have to.
“The need is real. I see it every day,” Goldsberry said. “It’s been five years of trying to fulfill a need for people.
“We’d love to go out of business.”
To offer donations of support, or to volunteer, or for more information about some of the organizations mentioned in this story, visit the following locations on the internet:
Athens City School District Food Pantry: https://www.athenscsd.org/the-plains/News/296#sthash.dBrBpHct.dpbs
Athens County Food Pantry: https://athenscountyfoodpantry.org/
Athens Food Rescue: http://www.athensfoodrescue.com/
Community Food Initiative: https://communityfoodinitiatives.org/
Athens Catholic Community Food Pantry: https://athenscatholic.org/accfoodpantry
