Athens County High Water report, as of 7:30 a.m.:

  • Route 56, between Vinton County line and Athens Corporation limit
  • Route 144, between Route 50 and Route 329
  • Route 329, between Route 144 and Route 550
  • Route 356, between Route 681 and Route 56
  • Route 681, between Route 356 and Route 50 (restricted)

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments