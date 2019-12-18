Athens County High Water report, as of 7:30 a.m.:
- Route 56, between Vinton County line and Athens Corporation limit
- Route 144, between Route 50 and Route 329
- Route 329, between Route 144 and Route 550
- Route 356, between Route 681 and Route 56
- Route 681, between Route 356 and Route 50 (restricted)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.