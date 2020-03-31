NELSONVILLE – The need for safety equipment in hospitals and health care facilities increases each day as does the COVID-19 pandemic. Hocking College is stepping up to help aid the fight by providing supplies to healthcare workers.
Personal protective equipment (PPE), are the safety equipment used by healthcare workers to protect themselves and patients from exposure to disease. PPE includes gloves, masks, gowns, face shields and more. Hocking College has gathered the PPE normally used by students and staff, and will be donating it to medical professionals in the area.
The PPE being donated by Hocking College includes around 33,000 gloves, sanitation supplies like wipes, procedural masks and 130 N95 masks.
Dr. Anne Loochtan, dean of the School of Health and Safety at Hocking College, said in a release from the college that the supplies will be used quickly, but that every donation helps.
Currently the Ohio Department of Health is urging anyone with PPE to donate what they can to healthcare workers. Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have both encouraged Ohioans to donate supplies during their daily press conferences.
In a conference last week, DeWine detailed the number of PPE required to care for one patient in the Intensive Care Unit during a 24 hour time period. In total the care requires 36 pairs of gloves, 14 gowns, three pairs of goggles and 13 N-95 face masks.
“This is pretty unprecedented,” Loochtan said. “Over the years we’ve had drills, but it’s never real until it’s real.” Loochtan said that once the pandemic is over the college will need to replenish its supply of PPE, but said that the main concern right now is the health crisis.
In addition to the donation of PPE, Hocking College is working with Jackie O’s to create hand sanitizer at the college’s distillery in New Straitsville, and before the stay-at-home order went into effect the college donated 95 meal packages to The Hive of Nelsonville. The college is also working with OhioHealth to provide them access to 3D printers to create nursing devices.
Loochtan said that while the donations are important, people staying home is even more important.
“With this particular disease, social distancing is absolutely critical – that and good hygiene,” Loochtan said.
