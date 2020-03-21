NELSONVILLE — An extended spring break has turned into remote instruction for Hocking College students as the college reacts to guidelines and news concerning COVID-19.
On Monday, the college will start remote/online instruction of its classes. Instructions and resources will be sent to student emails before Monday, March 23, to help them start their online coursework. They may be allowed to return for in-person instruction later this semester, however.
“While there are no Hocking College campus-associated cases of the coronavirus, we are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness,” the college said in a statement on its website. “We continue to align our recommendations with and follow guidelines from Governor DeWine, the Ohio Association for Community Colleges (OACC), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization, and the Ohio Department of Health.”
Hocking College states on its website that for the next month (March 23-April 19) classes will be conducted online. After that time period the situation will be assessed again, and more information will be provided.
The only people left on campus for this time period will be “essential” employees, with non-essential employees working remotely. Essential staff includes facilities workers, police and IT, and others.
This is similar to Ohio University, which has also released all non-essential staffers from working in-person.
“Staff not required to report to campus are expected to support the continuity of operations of the University by working remotely whenever possible or engaging in other meaningful work,” the university said in a statement released Thursday.
Student employees for the most part have had their jobs suspended.
The exceptions are peer tutors, campus safety officers, barn/fish hatchery employees, and resident assistants who are currently living on campus.
For students living on Hocking College’s campus, the news adds some more uncertainty to their lives. Students who remained on campus during the break will have an opportunity for their situation to be reviewed by a committee to see if they will be allowed to stay on campus.
“Students that do not have alternate housing will be provided with accommodations,” the website reads.
Hocking College has launched a website for information on the Coronavirus, available at info.hocking.edu/coronavirus. The website includes information on financial aid, safety practices, and more.
“Our #1 goal is your health and safety and our #2 goal is to continue your progress to complete your educational goals as you prepare for life beyond this health emergency,” the college stated in a blog post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.