LOGAN — A virtual meeting was held Sunday to devise a plan and set guidelines for reopening transient rentals.
The Hocking County Health Department asked that each rental have its own rules in place to maintain the safety of four groups: employees, guests, the facility and the community.
To ensure employee safety, transient rental owners are to make sure their workers are following social distance regulations put in place by Ohio’s stay-at-home order.
Some of these regulations include allowing employees to work from home as much as possible, giving them access to the proper personal protective equipment, ensuring that sick leave policies are up to date and frequently cleaning common touched areas.
The health department is also encouraging rentals to put up COVID-19 prevention posters and using tape or signs so guests stay six feet away from workers. And for the safety of the guests and the public, rentals are to ask guests to wear a mask when going out into the public.
If a guest becomes symptomatic while in the county, they will have to be tested and self isolate until the test results come back. They are allowed to self isolate within their own home and do not have to stay inside a cabin.
If a staff member came in close contact with the symptomatic guest, they too would have to isolate.
“Until there is a vaccine or cure for the coronavirus, the sad truth is that any plan to restore public life will mean trading away some lives,” remarked Wendy Hanna, director of environmental health at the Hocking County Health Department.
Hanna added that she feels with a few modifications, this risk can be minimized. That is why the health department felt some type of plan should be put in place to keep the curve flat.
A few strategies were discussed but Hanna remarked that each plan may be different because each rental business may be different. What each plan should have in common is that it follows the rules put in place by the Stay at Home order.
Many in the meeting were transient rental owners and wanted to know why their cabins and lodges were shut down in the first place, stating that there was nothing within the stay-at-home order that required them to do so. Some were also questioning why hotels and Airbnb’s were allowed to remain open.
The stay-at-home order does describe hotels and motels as essential businesses but does not include anything about Airbnb’s being essential.
Hocking County Health Commissioner Doug Fisher said to refer back to the letter he released in late March when he ordered cabin rentals to close to get an idea as to why he decided to temporarily close them.
In the letter, Fisher states the decision was due to the renting of cabins and lodges not being an essential service and the service of providing rental cabins encourages leisure travel, which is not essential travel.
There was no decided date on when these rentals can begin opening. Hanna said a reopening date will depend on what Gov. Mike DeWine decides. But if the stay-at-home order is not extended after May 1 and travel is permitted Hanna said the health department would allow cabin rentals to reopen.
With a recent increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, Kelly Taulbee, director of nursing at Hocking County Health Department, said it will be up to the public to make sure the amount of cases does not spike when lodging begins to reopen.
“We are going to encourage people to use their best judgment in regards to travel,” commented Taulbee. “My best recommendation is if people are high-risk, I hope they would follow the guidance from the CDC and not travel.”
