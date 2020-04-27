LOGAN — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hocking County more than doubled over the weekend leading to more people who have been hospitalized because of the disease.
On Friday, the numbers stood at five confirmed cases, one probable case and the Hocking County Health Department recorded the first Coronavirus-related death last Wednesday.
By Saturday, the health department was reporting that there were eight confirmed cases and an additional three probable cases.
This amount would increase again on Sunday to 11 confirmed cases and three probable cases.
As of Monday at 2 p.m. the total amount of confirmed cases was 16.
The weekend spike in confirmed cases also came with an increase of hospitalizations bumping the number up to four. By Monday, that number would be at five.
The hospitalization number is a running count so if someone were to get better and leave the hospital, the number would still stay at five.
The age range of those in the county who have a confirmed case is younger than 18 and up to 78 years old.
Kelly Taulbee, director of nursing at the Hocking County Health Department, believes the recent increase is due to an increase in testing. She added there is now a drive-thru health clinic provided by the Hocking Valley Medical Group and there seems to be additional testing at Fairfield Medical Center.
“We have seen a large increase in testing just over the last five days and I think that is why we are seeing an increase in our numbers but there is also community spread that we are seeing,” stated Taulbee.
On Monday, the total amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the state was 15,699 with 712 deaths stemming from the disease.
In addition, there are 626 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, 10 probable hospitalizations and 41 probable deaths related to COVID-19 around the state.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain at three in Athens County with
one death.
