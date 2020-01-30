HOCKINGPORT – Chad E. Nicolia, age 41, was shot and killed by the Athens County Sheriff's Department on Jan. 29 after he fired on officers following a domestic dispute and hours of negotiations. No one else was hurt during the incident.
According to a statement from the Athens County Sheriff's office, at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the Sheriff's Office was called to Jetstar Drive in Hockingport for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.
The Sheriff's deputies met with the female along SR 124, they then escorted her to the residence to retrieve her property. The suspect proceeded to point a firearm towards the female and deputies. The officers quickly removed the female from the residence.
Negotiation specialists from the Athens County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team were brought in at 9 p.m. "Negotiation specialists attempted negotiations for several hours with the suspect in hopes that he would peacefully exit the residence," The statement from Sheriff Rodney Smith reads.
According to the statement, during this time Nicolia became increasingly agitated, and proceeded to fire multiple gunshots in the direction of law enforcement offices and surrounding homes.
"Despite desperate negotiations and gas being deployed inside the residence, deputies returned fire after the suspect fired multiple shots at officers," the statement reads. "The suspect suffered a fatal gunshot wound,"
At this time, no further information is available. The story will be updated as information is received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.