Nine people have been indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury in connection to the 2018 death of Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old Ohio University student.
Charges range from reckless homicide and hazing to a slew of drug and alcohol-rated offenses.
Wiant died Nov. 12, 2018 after being found unresponsive at a house party at 45 Mill St., Athens. That location reportedly served as an unofficial annex of the Sigma Pi fraternity, of which Wiant was a freshman pledge.
An autopsy found Wiant died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion.
The death led to investigations by the university and the Athens Police Department, The Messenger previously reported.
Wiant's parents filed a lawsuit three months after his death against Sigma Pi Fraternity's Epsilon Chapter at OU and Sigma Pi Fraternity International Inc. In court responses, they denied any wrongdoing.
The local fraternity was later expelled after OU outlined a number of violations, including hazing, property damage, underage drinking and harmful behavior that posed "a reasonable risk of personal harm to others."
Eight of the nine people indicted were or are current students of Ohio University, a spokesperson confirmed to The Messenger. Just two of those eight are still enrolled.
The news release from the Athens County Prosecutor's Office states the individuals were indicted by the Grand Jury on Nov. 18 for "charges related to the alleged hazing activities by members of Ohio University's Sigma Pi Fraternity Chapter in the Fall Semester of 2018."
The Messenger has inquired with a campus spokesperson as to the student status of the nine involved.
"The tragic death of Collin Wiant was devastating for our community, and it is encouraging to see progress being made in the criminal case," spokesperson Carly Leatherwood told The Messenger in a statement. "Our thoughts remain with the Wiant family following the heartbreaking loss of their son last November."
A Court Street business (Silver Serpent Exotic Gifts) and its owner, James Wanke, were among those indicted — on charges of involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in harmful intoxicants and improperly dispensing/distributing nitrous oxide.
Here are the nine indictments announced on Tuesday by County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn:
- Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, Ohio — permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, both fifth-degree felonies; and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was enrolled at OU from Fall 2017 through Fall 2018.
- Saxon Angell-Perez, age not provided, of Columbus — permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He is a current OU student and has been enrolled since Fall 2016. Angell-Perez will appear in court on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for his arraignment.
- Dominic A. Figliola, age not provided, of Athens — permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a misdemeanor. He was enrolled at OU from Fall 2016 through Spring 2019.
- Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, residence not provided — reckless homicide, a third-degree felony. He was enrolled at OU from Fall 2017 through Fall 2018.
- Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania — permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He was enrolled at OU from Fall 2016 through Spring 2019.
- Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 20, residence not provided — two counts of trafficking in LSD, both fifth-degree felonies. He is a current student at OU and has been enrolled since Fall 2017.
- Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, Ohio — tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a misdemeanor. He was enrolled at OU from Fall 2016 through Spring 2019. Wahib is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 3 p.m. for his arraignment.
- James Dylan Wanke, age and residence not provided, and Silver Serpent, LLC — involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, both fifth-degree felonies; involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He was enrolled at OU from Spring 2015 through Spring 2016. Wanke will appear in court on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. for his arraignment.
- Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, residence not provided — trafficking in harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance. A jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 21.
All nine will soon appear before the Athens County Court of Common Pleas for arraignment.
The news release adds that the investigation was carried out by the Athens Police Department, the Major Crimes Unit and the Athens County Prosecutor's Office.
