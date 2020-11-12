NELSONVILLE — The Hocking College Police Department is on the lookout for an escaped inmate.
According to law enforcement on Tuesday, Mark King escaped from the Star Community Justice Center located in the Village of Nelsonville. Police described King as standing at five feet eight inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
King was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. He also was described having brown hair and brown eyes.
The Hocking College Police Department urged locals if they locate King, they must not approach. Instead, call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.