NELSONVILLE — The Hocking College Police Department is on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

According to law enforcement on Tuesday, Mark King escaped from the Star Community Justice Center located in the Village of Nelsonville. Police described King as standing at five feet eight inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

King was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. He also was described having brown hair and brown eyes.

The Hocking College Police Department urged locals if they locate King, they must not approach. Instead, call 911.

 
 

