NELSONVILLE — A Logan attorney has been chosen to conduct a sweeping investigation into all seven members of Nelsonville City Council.
Tim Gleeson, who formerly served as Vinton County Prosecutor, has taken on the assignment. This is according to a letter from Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn to Nelsonville City Attorney Garry Hunter, which The Messenger has obtained.
Nelsonville City Council members voted unanimously at its Oct. 21 meeting for themselves to be investigated. It was not even discussed during the vote what the investigation would look into, though ostensibly this review will determine if any Council member violated the City Charter.
The investigation may cost the city thousands of dollars in legal bills at a time when the city faces financial strain.
The Messenger also obtained a series of questions that Gleeson will pose to the Council members he is investigating.
These details and more will be reported in a full story in this Sunday's Athens Messenger.
