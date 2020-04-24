JACKSON — During this COVID-19 pandemic, many people have dusted off their sewing machines and began making homemade face masks for people in need.
Among those great sewing efforts, is Hannah Landrum, 16, of Jackson, who began sewing some masks to make enough money to pay for her computer. Landrum reached her goal, but along the way, she noticed that there was a great need in the community.
“I started selling them at a rate I could make them and use the extra money to give masks to people who couldn’t afford them,” explained Landrum. “Usually, the most vulnerable fell under this category. The Coronavirus is scary.”
Landrum added, “If you can afford to, I ask for a donation for the masks. If you can’t afford it, I want to still help you. I am asking people to be honest and not take advantage of my free masks for those in need. You don’t need to prove your financial need, I am just asking for honesty.”
The orders and demand got so much that Landrum bought another sewing machine for her mother and asked for her help. However, her mother didn’t know how to sew. So, Landrum taught her mother how to use the machine and with her help, the duo has made almost 1,000 masks and is still getting orders.
“We pray over every mask and of course they’re homemade,” explained Landrum. “I started making masks in the first place because my health isn’t great.”
Landrum said, “My health has made me understand the serious need for masks during this crisis.”
Landrum’s passion behind making the masks, is driven by her own health history. She has had two open heart surgeries, which puts her at high-risk of catching the virus.
She researched the mask pattern on a link from the CDC, and decided to add a piece of flannel in the middle of her masks for extra protection. After seeing the quality, she decided to try to make more and from there she has not had much time for anything else, barely squeezing in her schoolwork.
“Hannah is making me and her mother very proud during this health crisis,” said Joshua Landrum. “She appreciates all the donations and orders and is working hard to get everyone their mask ASAP.”
Joshua told The Courier that his daughter has taken orders for workers at Bellisio Foods, General Mills and residents at a local nursing home.
“There were even orders from some people in Arizona, Alabama, and Florida,” Joshua added.
“Hannah’s Mask” is the name of her Facebook page, and the page has all the information about her masks, and available patterns.
