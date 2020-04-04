JACKSON — Jackson County EMS Director Chris Johnson has released some more information during the COVID-19 crisis.
“JCEMS has not only seen an influx of run volume do to the virus, but unfortunately we have an increase in regular emergencies such as strokes, heart problems, diabetes, and overdoses,” explained Johnson. “Our crews are doing an amazing job, and we need them to stay healthy to care for all emergencies.”
Johnson added, “Please use 911 only in emergencies.”
He is asking the public to please think of the following before calling 911, or utilizing EMS for transport to the emergency room:
Mild flu like symptoms, and stomach bugs, will run their course, and resolve themselves in less than
- 14 days.
- Unless your symptoms are severe, contact your Primary Care Physician, use
- Telemedicine features, and rest in the comfort of your own home.
- Make sure to manage your medical problems with proper medications. Diabetics, high blood pressure, CHF, and COPD patients are at the highest
- risk of contracting the virus.
- Testing for COVID-19 are not being performed by EMS, or at hospitals unless doctors are certain the patient has COVID-19 and symptoms are severe.
- At this time there is no cure for COVID-19, and
- with mild symptoms, self isolation, and home care, symptoms are resolved after 14 days.
Johnson also noted that all Jackson County EMS stations are currently closed to visitors.
“We are committed to providing the safest environment for our employees at the stations and our patients in our ambulances,” stated Johnson. “It is best at this time if you feel you need an ambulance to call 911 and our crews will come to you.”
Johnson added, “Please remember if you call 911 we might have slightly longer response times due to decontamination procedures taken by our crews after every patient encounter. We are doing our part to keep this virus from spreading and decontaminating our ambulances is one of many ways we are doing so.”
All training offerings, including Community CPR classes, and the car seat program are all canceled until further notice.
“Please be understanding with our crews as they are crossing into uncharted waters and spending time away from their families to help care for yours,” said Johnson. “We are constantly updating how we respond and protect our patients and crews as we learn more everyday.”
Check cdc.gov for the latest updates and if you have specific COVID-19 questions call the Ohio Department of Health Hotline at 1-800-4-ASK-ODH (1-800-427-5634).
