Small businesses in Southeastern Ohio may soon be getting a financial boost thanks to an investment from JobsOhio. The investment was announced by Governor Mike DeWine during a press conference on Tuesday.
JobsOhio will be investing $2 million in The Appalachian Growth Capital, LLC (AGC). This investment was made as a long-term, low interest loan to AGC that will allow AGC to help more small companies in Appalachian Ohio with financing during this economically difficult time.
“JobsOhio’s assistance to Appalachian Growth Capital will boost its sustainability at a time when small businesses in the region need reliable capital and partnerships to move forward,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive officer. “Southeastern Ohio companies supported by AGC can be confident they will have lending support to sustain their businesses during this pandemic and to help them grow after it has passed.”
AGC is a U.S. Treasury-Certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that provides small business financing in the 32-Appalachian Counties of eastern and southern Ohio. AGC was formed in 2017 as a subsidiary of Appalachian Partnership Inc. (API), which also serves as the corporate parent of JobsOhio’s regional partner for Appalachian Ohio, Ohio Southeast (formerly APEG).
“This investment comes at a critical time as AGC gears up its efforts to help small businesses in the region address the economic disruptions caused by COVID-19,” said Brad Blair, AGC executive vice president and CEO. “We will be able to leverage the funds to secure additional investment in our region’s companies by commercial banks and other small business lenders.”
Among the many businesses suffering from economic disruptions during the pandemic are many of Ohio’s manufacturing businesses, who DeWine called to action during Wednesday’s press conference with the establishment of the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19.
This new public-private partnership was formed by DeWine in an effort to address the shortage of personal protective equipment that is needed by health care workers on the front lines.
“If you are a manufacturer, we need your help. We need your help right now,” DeWine said.
The state is looking for any manufacture who can produce not only PPE’s like gloves, masks and gowns, but also medical equipment, beds, medicine and more. A full list of needed items can be found on www.repurposingproject.com.
DeWine asks that any manufacture who feels they may be able to help with the project, visit the website and complete a survey to assess how they can help. DeWine also noted that manufacturers will not be on their own for this project.
“The money will be there,” DeWine said. “What you need to do is let us know what your capability is, what you think you can do and how long it will take.”
