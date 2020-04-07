The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a missing juvenile who was last seen Friday in Athens County.
Serah Bellar, 16, was reported missing after she was last seen around 11 p.m. on April 3 near Swett Hollow Road, Millfield.
She is 5’0” 120lbs with green eyes and currently has long dark purple/brown hair that is short on the sides. The Sheriff’s Office reports that it is believed she was wearing jeans and brown boots that have white around the top.
Sheriff Rodney Smith said Monday afternoon that two detectives are working on the case, but there is no new information to release to the public.
If you have information that may assist us in locating Bellar, please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 740-593-6633.
