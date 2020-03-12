Local resources are working to ensure that food insecure youth in Athens County will not go without during the school closings related to COVID-19.
As of the time of printing, five local schools have canceled classes, Ohio University, Athens City Schools, Beacon School, Alexander Local Schools and Hocking college have all canceled classes in some sort of capacity. Many have been concerned about the students of Athens City and Beacon, many of whom rely on school breakfast and lunches as their main source of food during the day.
A number of different resources have come forward to help feel food insecure students.
The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities announced on Wednesday that Beacon School would be closed. In the release they assured that Beacon students, and their siblings who do not attend Beacon, would have breakfast and lunch delivered to them during this time period.
“We know some of our students rely on the meals they receive at school every day,” ACBDD Supt. Kevin Davis said. “Ensuring they continue to receive two solid meals each day during this unexpected break is the least we can do.”
Deliveries from Beacon School will begin on the morning of Monday, March 16. The specifics of the deliveries are still being discussed according to the release. Receiving families will be notified on Thursday, March 12 to assess interest in the program.
Students with no affiliation with Beacon School also have options to replace the meals that they would normally have during the school day.
Lutheran Social Services will have its regular food give-away on Thursday, March 12 at The Plains United Methodist Church at 3 North Plains Road. The food pantry will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Prior registration is required. Call 877-704-3663 to register.
The Athens City School District food pantry will be open on Wednesday, March 18, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Chauncey Preschool in Chauncey. Low-income and families in need in the Athens City School District and local community are eligible to collect food.
There are multiple other resources available for those facing food insecurity. Athens Food Rescue volunteer Fred Kight recommends the Athens Church of Christ, Athens First United Methodist Church, United Campus Ministry, The Plains United Methodist Church, and Friends and Neighbors Community Food Pantry. Information on these programs can be found at www.211athenscounty.org.
These latter resources are aligned with something that Gov. Mike DeWine suggested in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
“This is also an opportunity for our faith based community to do what they do best, and help people,” DeWine said. Thus far the state has not released any information about aiding food insecurity during the pandemic.
The ACBDD’s plan to fight food insecurity is currently being made possible thanks to the staff at Beacon School.
“Thanks to our school cook, our dedicated drivers, our PTS, and the faculty department at the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities for working together to make this happen,” Davis said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.