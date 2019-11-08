Note: This story appears in the Friday, Nov. 8 newspaper on Page A1.
On the 11th day of the 11th month each year, the United States celebrates Veterans Day by recognizing all those who have served in the Armed Forces.
Specifically, the federal holiday highlights the 11th hour — that is when, in 1918, the armistice ending World War I was signed. Here in Athens County, the 11th hour of Nov. 11 will mark the beginning of the local Veterans Day program.
There are a number of other events planned for that day.
The American Legion Post 21 on Union Street is hosting breakfast in the morning. Parade lineup will then begin at 9:15 a.m. on Morris Avenue, kicking off at 10 a.m. The parade will travel through town and end at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on College Green in time for the program at 11 a.m.
Afterward, lunch will be served at the American Legion and AMVETS Post 76 on Campbell Street for veterans.
Athens Public Transit is offering free rides on Monday to all passengers. The Athena Cinema will show a free screening of the documentary, “The Veterans’ Project,” about the struggles of veterans to seek medical treatment and reintegrate back into civilian life.
VFW Post 7174 in The Plains is hosting a hog roast dinner from 3-6 p.m. for veterans and their families. The Post announced it would deliver meals to any veteran unable to join, and transport those living in nursing homes.
The Athens County Veterans Services Office has been promoting other free/reduced services offered by area businesses on its Facebook page. That office is also hosting a Christmas ham/turkey giveaway to veterans on Dec. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at The Plains Piggly Wiggly store. Contact the veterans services office at 740-592-3216 for more information.
If there are other Veterans Day public services and programs planned in Athens County, contact The Messenger at 740-592-6612 or email us at info@athensmessenger.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.