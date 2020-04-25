LOGAN — Things may look a little different for the graduating class of 2020 but that does not mean the amount they are recognized should change.
Thanks to creative minds across the country, graduates are getting the attention they deserve. Locally, Stacy Clement took an idea from another Facebook group and created her own Facebook group called “Spoil our Logan-Hocking Seniors.”
The group is filled with posts of this year’s graduates, some made by the graduates themselves and others by close relatives. Anyone in the group can “adopt” a graduate and celebrate their achievement through sending a card or gift based on the brief description included in the post or provided by the poster through private messages.
Clement started the group following the statewide order to continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year. As the mother of an LHS senior, the decision hit close to home. When she noticed other schools had their own pages spotlighting graduates, she knew what she had to do.
“The other day when the field lights were turned on to recognize the seniors, I saw how much this was actually affecting her and could only imagine how the other seniors were feeling as well so I thought they deserved this,” remarked Clement.
Clement created the group on Wednesday and by the next day it already had over 850 members. This didn’t come as a surpise to her — she did not doubt for a second, she said, that the community would come together and honor its graduates.
“I just want to make these kids aware that this whole community is proud of them and that they aren’t going to get overlooked,” Clement said. “The school administration is doing an amazing job making sure they know that as well.”
Clement said she is not sure if anything can be done to make up for what the seniors have already lost but she hopes the group can at least make them smile. Her goal is to get all LHS seniors recognized on the page so she wants as many people in the community to join as possible.
Logan High School Principal Courtney Spatar is keeping track of students who are not mentioned on the page because some may not have access to Facebook. Those who are not mentioned will be adopted by a Logan High School teacher. Clement plans to continue with the page until May 22, which was the original date for graduation.
