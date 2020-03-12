CLEVELAND — The Bobcats had come all this way, had practiced all this time, and devoted months of their lives to this moment.
The least they could do is play a little 5-on-5.
As the final minutes of the Mid-American Conference season ticked away, the Bobcats scrimmaged lightly for a handful of runs up and down the floor inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
When the tournament gets cancelled and your guys still want to play, you pick 5’s. pic.twitter.com/faqcOVr0Wu— Jeff Boals (@JeffBoals) March 12, 2020
Ohio’s season, in fact the entire MAC Tournament, was about to end and they were trying to stretch it out just a little longer.
The MAC canceled the 2020 MAC Basketball Tournaments shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday. Ohio (17-15) was scheduled to play Akron (24-7) in the first of four quarterfinal games in the arena, but instead trudged off the floor shortly after noon when the word reached them officially.
“I thought it was a cool sight to see that they just wanted to have fun and play,” Ohio head coach Jeff Boals said later.
“They love to play. They love each other. Why not get a little run in while you’re here?”
Ohio arrived in Cleveland on Tuesday, practiced at nearby Case Western on Wednesday, and later that day came to the FieldHouse to watch the Ohio women’s team defeat Western Michigan in the women’s quarterfinal round.
The women’s team was going to do the same for the men’s squad on Thursday. The Bobcats were ready to play, and up to about 15 minutes before the originally schedule 12 p.m. tip-off thought that was still going to be case.
But shortly after the Ohio players hit the floor for the first time, around 10:45 a.m., they were called off the floor as the MAC instituted ‘fever checks’ to see if any member of the Ohio (and Akron for that matter) travel party were showing any signs of illness or wanted to back out of the game because of concern about the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Boals said no one showed any signs to be concerned about, no one wanted to step out. And at 11:45 a.m. the Bobcats returned to the floor to get ready for the newly scheduled 1 p.m. tip-off.
And about 20 minutes later, the season was over.
The Bobcats were disappointed. Boals said his team was confident, and felt it had a chance to win the whole thing. Instead, fifth-year senior guard Jordan Dartis and graduate transfer Sylvester Ogbonda never had a chance to play again after Monday’s home tournament win over Central Michigan.
Boals said he understood the decision, and maintained the MAC made the right call.
“It’s unprecedented, it’s unchartered waters, what this nation, country and world is going through right now,” Boals said. “You always want to look after the health and well-being of student-athletes and I think that’s the decision that was made.
“In the grand scheme of things, this is bigger than basketball.”
It may be the right decision, but that didn’t make it any less disappointing for the players involved. Dartis tried to put a positive spin on it.
“If you’re into moral victories, at least I didn’t take the ‘L’,” he said.
Akron, too, would be hurt by the decision. The Zips, with four seniors in the starting lineup, were the tournament’s No. 1 seed. Akron, with the tournament cancellation, would receive the MAC’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament should the event be held.
But the Zips never took the floor on Thursday. None of Akron’s seniors will likely get to play again this season.
“I’m disappointed for the two seniors who have to go out this way. Not only our two seniors, but who knows with Akron’s seniors — there might not be an NCAA Tournament,” Boals said.
“To not get the chance to experience that? I’ve done that as a player, I’ve done that as a coach, there’s no better feeling,” he added. “But I think when we look back on this everything was the right call.”
It may be the right call, but it will still hurt. Take a look at the Ohio University women’s team, a group whose motto this season was ‘Unfinished Business’ after losing in the MAC title game in 2019.
Bob Boldon’s Bobcats were one of the better teams in the MAC this season. They won in the quarterfinal round, and faced a semfinal quartet against the No. 3, No. 9 and No. 7 seeds in the tournament.
After winning Wednesday, Boldon believed his team would play again, believed his players would have a chance to control their own destiny as they pursued a championship and a spot in the biggest event his sport has to offer.
And now it was gone, evaporated during an off-day. On Wednesday, Boldon was simply grateful however.
“(The tournament) has been special ever since I’ve come to Ohio, and it’s been good to us, it’s been bad to us, but it’s always been special,” he said.
“Certainly people that know a lot more about this situation than I do have to make some difficult decisions and the health of everybody should be a priority, but when it’s healthy and okay to play, we should let kids play,” Boldon continued.
“I’m just grateful that we have the chance.”
The chance ended on Thursday. Not just for the Bobcats, but for No. 12 Miami to continue an improbable March run. It ended for the No. 1 seeded Zips, and the No. 9 seeded Toledo women.
The Bowling Green men, the No. 2 seed, had a chance to get a ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1968.
All the basketball hopes and dreams, not just in the MAC but for so many across the country, came to an end Thursday.
It was the right decision, but those are often some of the toughest to make and to live with.
“As hard as it is, we talk all the time about E(vent) + R(eaction) = O(utcome). What’s your response to the event?” Boals explained.
“You can cherish the time and the memories you had together and what those guys meant to me, and to each other, and Bobcat Basketball. You don’t expect it to end the way does, but there’ll be some great memories through it all.”
