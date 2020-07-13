Another increase in COVID-19 cases brings the new total to 192 for Athens County, 160 of those cases have been diagnosed since July 1, an increase of around 500%.
Of these 192 cases, 153 are considered active while 38 have recovered, there was one death from COVID-19 in March. Nine people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Athens County.
OhioHealth tested 899 people in Athens last week for COVID-19 for a total of 4,239 tests to date.
To help combat the rising numbers, the Athens City Council passed Ordinance 8420, a mask mandate for City of Athens during a special session on Monday.
Councilmember Sarah Grace began the meeting by reading the ordinance. She also made a motion to suspend the regular procedures for passing ordinances, which would cause it to be a longer process.
“I think the faster we can pass this the better,” Grace said. The motion passed, allowing for the ordinance to be brought before the council for a vote.
Councilmember Chris Fahl spoke out, saying that the mask mandate is necessary because there is nothing similar at a state or federal level, stating that she believes some people feel “thoroughly betrayed” by how things have occurred.
“Sacrificing job and pay and everything we did (during lock-down) is out the window because people can’t abide by the science. Personally, I think this is way overdue. I apologize to the people of Athens that their elected leaders have failed,” Fahl said.
Councilmember Peter Kotses likened the mask mandate to speed limits, stating that the speed limit is set to 25 mph on State Street, and though not everyone abides by it, you still need the limit.
“Setting an expectation allows us to see the type of behavior that we would like to see at this time. If you don’t set the tone there’s a good chance you’ll never achieve what you want to see,” Kotses said.
Councilmembers Jeffrey Risner and Grace both spoke about the science behind the mask mandate. Both Councilmembers have backgrounds in the science field and stated that they’ve done the necessary research into the subject.
“I’m satisfied with the science behind this, a lot of people won’t agree with it, but those in the know do,” Risner said. Grace agreed.
“If the face and mouth are covered it’s going to catch some of the respiratory droplets,” Grace said, going on to say that the mask mandate “isn’t perfect” in that it won’t stop all transmission, but it can reduce the number of new cases and it may save lives. “A face covering is one of the tools that is available to us.”
After a motion from Grace, the ordinance passed unanimously. It will be enforced as soon as it is signed.
“I truly believe this is the best thing that we can do for our community,” Mayor Steve Patterson said before encouraging the community to also remember to abide by social distancing procedures.
The ordinance is available to be read on the city website. Masks will be required during the following:
- When entering, exiting, waiting in line, or inside public spaces in places of business
- When entering, exiting, waiting in line, or inside public spaces in Athens City government offices
- Any public transportation, this included buses, taxis and ride-shares.
- Any outdoor space where or when a person is unable to maintain more than 6 feet distance.
The ordinance will not apply to:
- Those with medical or mental health conditions with which a face mask would interfere
- Any individuals not recommended by the CDC
- Children under the age of 10
- Restaurant or bar patrons while eating or drinking, the patrons would still be required to wear masks while otherwise walking around the establishment
- School and childcare centers as these have independent governing boards
- When receiving dental services medical treatments
- When swimming
- When exercising outdoors while maintaining social distancing
- When exercising inside a gym while maintaining social distancing
- When individuals are alone in a workspace not intended for the general public.
- First responders when the mask interferes with the line of duty, they are to wear masks at all other times
- Officiants performing religious ceremonies
Those found in violation of the ordinance may be fined $100, if the fine is not paid within 30 days a misdemeanor citation would be issued for the individual to come to court where the judge can rule to dismiss the misdemeanor if the fine is paid.
Another change due to COVID-19 was announced on Monday in Nelsonville. The Nelsonville Thursday Night Community Dinner is temporarily taking a break. The Community Dinner made the announcement on its Facebook page.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Nelsonville Thursday Night Community Dinner is going to take a hiatus for the rest of July. We will re-evaluate the situation for August. We are trying to keep our families, our senior citizens, our children and all our volunteers safe. It would break our hearts if anyone accidentally transmitted the virus during food prep and delivery,” the announcement read.
The group stated that there will still be a “free table” set up at FAR every day.
“This was a very difficult decision to make. We are taking this virus very seriously and hope you will too. Please wear your masks in public. Please wash your hands more than you think is necessary. Please respect six-foot social distance boundaries. Please be kind to one another,” the announcement concluded.
Currently, COVID-19 tests are available to those who have symptoms. A test can be ordered by a physician, at the Emergency Room, Holzer, and CVS on State Street.
