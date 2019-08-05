Athens City Councilman Patrick McGee will appear on the November ballot, the Athens County Board of Elections decided Monday.
McGee had filed a nominating petition to run for re-election, but was seven shy of the required number of signatures because several had been determined not to be genuine. This was because their names were block printed on the petition, but were cursive in voter registration records.
McGee presented affidavits from signers saying they had in fact signed the petition — prompting the board to vote unanimously to allow him on the ballot.
The Messenger will feature more details of this story in the upcoming Tuesday newspaper edition.
