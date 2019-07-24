NELSONVILLE — Messenger newspaper carrier Mandy Windle was in the right place at the right time.
Actually, it was a bit of luck and some quick thinking that may have helped save Tammy’s Country Kitchen.
Windle, whose route covers the Nelsonville area, normally delivers The Messenger in the early morning hours. On Monday, July 15, though, she was early — arriving at Tammy’s with a bundle of papers at around 11 p.m.
That’s when she peered through the window and saw smoke enveloping the whole dining area. Windle called the Nelsonville Fire Department, which arrived within a few minutes.
A few grease rags from the kitchen had spontaneously combusted inside a trash can, according to a fire department report. Firefighters were able to contain the small fire within the trash can before it spread further.
Owner Tammy Lee described driving to the scene and thinking about The Coffee Cup, a former restaurant on the other side of town that suffered a devastating fire in 2011. Lee said she was relieved upon learning of the quick response and very minimal damage. After a quick clean-up and a health department review, Tammy’s was back open for breakfast the following morning.
“We’re very thankful,” Lee said of Windle’s actions.
Fire Chief Harry Barber said the incident is a good lesson about fire safety. Rags that are exposed to any flammable liquid should be separated and disposed of outside a building to prevent combustion, like in this case.
“We try to cover the news and not be in the story but in this case, it was nice that carrier reacted as she did,” said Mark Cohen, publisher of The Messenger. “These ‘good-citizen stories’ happen all the time in our communities and it’s reflective of the region we live in.”
