In order to minimize the potential for spreading the COVID-19 virus and protect The Athens Messenger employees and customers, our offices are closed to the public until further notice.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the Coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please call (740) 592-6612, email, info@athensmessenger.com or submit the web form here: https://www.athensmessenger.com/site/forms/online_services/submitnews/

Load comments