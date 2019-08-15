Maybe your granddaughter spiked home the game-winning point.
Maybe your brother was spotted boogying on the streets of Athens.
Perhaps you just really liked the daylily, cherry tree or cardinal that showed up on The Messenger’s front page.
Whatever the reason, many readers find themselves wanting a copy of a photograph taken by someone on The Messenger’s staff. A new feature on our website now allows the public to purchase any of our original pictures.
This unique gift idea or personal memento can arrive in many forms:
- Professional prints (frames available)
- Canvas wraps
- Posters
- Magnets
- Metal Prints
There are options as low as $8. Check out is available straight from The Messenger’s website and items can be shipped within the week.
