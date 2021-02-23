A child is missing in the Nelsonville area and the Nelsonville Police Department is asking anybody with information on his location to call immediately.
Keo Rothe, 13, of Nelsonville, has been missing since Sunday, according to Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch. He is believed to still be in Nelsonville or the surrounding area.
According to posters circulated by family and friends, Rothe was last seen at The Hive on Columbus Rd. in Nelsonville. He is 5 feet, blonde, and weighs approximately 95 pounds.
“If anybody does have any information, we're taking this extremely seriously, we would love to have them contact us immediately, we’re following up on every lead we're getting,” Fitch said.
Fitch said Nelsonville police officers have been working all day Monday and are already out looking Tuesday morning for Rothe.
Fitch does not suspect foul play.
They have contacted known associates, including several adult females, and have also been searching in abandoned buildings or homes.
“We’re following up on every lead and every known associate,” Fitch said.
Fitch said Nelsonville Police have entered Rothe into the LEADS system as a missing person, and have notified neighboring jurisdictions to be aware that he is missing.
Anybody with information on Rothe’s whereabouts should contact Nelsonville Police at 740-753-1922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.