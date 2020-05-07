Hundreds of Ohio University faculty, staff and community members gathered in the parking lot of Peden Stadium Wednesday evening, seeking several commitments from the university administrators.
Led by members of AFSCME Local 1699 and the Ohio University chapter of the American Association of University Professors, about 150 vehicles-worth of concerned individuals gathered to let their voices be heard by administrators making budget decisions. The group has three specific demands: halt all layoffs for the duration of the pandemic; reinstate employees laid off during the pandemic; and cap all OU salaries at what Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine makes ($153,650) during the pandemic.
After meeting at Peden, the group caravanned to the uptown area and OU's College Green, where the motorists drove around the area sounding horns and making other noise to share the cause. During this, a petition to "Save OUr Profs" was taped to the front door of Cutler Hall, which houses President M. Duane Nellis' office.
A full version of this story will be in the Saturday print edition. To see more of this coverage, please visit the associated gallery.
