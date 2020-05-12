NELSONVILLE — A civil suit has been filed in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of Andrea Thompson-Hashman alleging a Facebook page has been publicizing libelous claims against her.
Hashman is the daughter of Greg Smith, who is an ex-Chief of Police for Nelsonville and a long-time member of Nelsonville City Council. Hashman is also associated with the city government, having worked as the city council clerk since Nov. 12, 2018.
According to documents filed in the Court of Common Pleas on April 23, Hashman is seeking $50,000 in damages from “John and Jane Doe(s), personally and as administrator of Nelsonville CrackHeads Facebook Group,” for alleged defamatory statements the page has publicized.
The CrackHeads page was created on Jan. 9, 2020, and posts mostly updates on crime within the city, some alleged and some confirmed by law enforcement and court cases, as well as jokes and satire pertaining to the state of Nelsonville and surrounding areas.
Hashman’s suit notes that in November 2013, the City Council passed an ordinance establishing an annual salary of $8,976 or $748 monthly for the City Council Clerk. The salary was established as the council clerk at the time, Susan Harmony, had occupied the position for close to 20 years. Preceding Hashman’s appointment to the position, three other individuals acted as the Clerk and were paid $500 monthly, as had been the established rate before Harmony’s salary increase.
City Auditor Taylor Sappington exchanged a few emails with the email address nelsonvillecrackheadtips@gmail.com, asking for clarification on the records requested by the emailer detailing the council clerk’s salary, both current and historical. The email writer, who does not identify themselves, alleges reports that Council Member Smith “somehow set it up for his daughter to be paid more than city ordinance allows and that when it was discovered in late 2019, it was corrected.”
“Just odd that 3 or 4 people brought it up, so felt we had to verify one way or another,” the emailer wrote.
Auditor Sappington responded, stating that until Jan. 15, 2019, the “system recorded the salary for the council clerks (Anne, Glennda, and Andrea all) as $500,” before being changed the afternoon of Jan. 15, 2019.
“At that date and time, it was changed to $748 a month, which was Susan Harmony’s salary due to her experience and long time in the position,” Sappington wrote. “It does not state why the change was made, it simply records the change in salary.”
January 2019 was when Stephanie Wilson was acting auditor of the city, as then-auditor Garry Dickerson was largely out of the office due to health issues. Wilson has been indicted for tampering with evidence, a felony of the fourth degree; forgery, a felony of the fourth degree; and telecommunications fraud, a felony of the third degree, all stemming from allegations of fabricating payroll records and theft of over $40,000 from the city coffers.
Sappington added in his email concerning the clerk’s salary that he is “not familiar with the circumstances surrounding the matter, but the rate of pay the auditor was paying (the clerk) changed abruptly.”
“It is an issue that I have asked for clarification from council on several times,” he wrote.
Previous clerk Glennda Tingle, who held the position directly before Hashman, wrote in a Facebook comment on the CrackHeads page, which was then screenshotted and included in the suit, that she did not quit, but was “fired outright by Dan Sherman in order to give Andrea the position.”
“Andrea was in the position the next day after the firing,” Tingle wrote. “I know this to be true because I am the ‘previous clerk’ to Andrea.”
Sierra Meek, a Nelsonville attorney hired for the case, also commented on posts on the CrackHead page.
“So, if you acquired the public records to support this post, where is the Ordinance changing the salary back to $500 after Ordinance 53-13? Please post it,” she wrote.
“Working on this,” the CrackHeads page responded. “But since Garry Hunter conveniently has certain documents not available on his website and since council refuses to answer the auditors questioning on the matter, we have red tape to work around. Plus we needed to report some things to the state of Ohio first.”
Exhibits attached to the complaint also show that the CrackHeads page discussed posts made by Hashman publicly on her own Facebook page, showing her pay stubs.
“The city council clerk likes to post her current paycheck on Facebook to show she isn’t being overpaid,” the CrackHeads page is seen in the screenshots as having captioned the post.
The suit also noted a post on the CrackHead page alleging that a public comment, submitted following the new rules for the COVID-19 pandemic, was not fully read before council nor included fully in the minutes. The rules stated that any comments could be made by calling into the Facebook livestream of the meeting, or by emailing it by midnight the night before the meeting to councilclerk@cityofnelsonville.com.
The commenter, Missy Perez-Clement, is also involved in the investigation of the council members. She has alleged that the then-president of council, Dan Sherman, harassed her and instructed city workers and the code office to take action against her and her husband. During the April 13 council meeting, Sherman requested her full statement to not be read.
“I think it’s very derogatory toward a council member,” he said, with the rest of his sentence coming through muddled on the livestream. “I don’t mind you reading her motion, but I think her speech is lying,” he concluded.
President of Council Tony Dunfee agreed to that decision and read a portion of Clement’s comment, instead of the clerk, Hashman. The part not read during the meeting noted that the origin of the council investigation was “my proof bearing complaints against then-president, Dan Sherman, and after seventeen months, I feel it’s beyond time for things to begin processing in a timely manner so I have the ability to do the same.”
The investigation seeks to determine whether members of council violated the city’s charter. In an interim report released in late April but submitted to the city’s attorney in February, it was found that some allegations of misconduct may have probable cause and evidence to support them.
