NELSONVILLE — This year, the hills of northern Athens County will not be filled with the sounds of carnival rides and the smell of fair food for the annual Parade of the Hills.
The festival, which usually occurs in late August, has been cancelled by the Parade of the Hills Fair Board as of Thursday, May 28.
"It is with heavy hearts we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Nelsonville Parade of the Hills festival and events due to the current COVID-19 pandemic," wrote Craig Joyce and John Johnson, co-chairmen of the board. "After speaking with government health officials, we all agree that moving forward with the festival in these uncertain times would be too risky."
Earlier this year, the Ohio Department of Health issued a stay-at-home order for all individuals unless they were an essential worker or going out for supplies. Areas of the state are beginning to reopen, with a few areas such as daycares to still open later this month.
This isn't the first cancellation for August events — Bounty on the Bricks was canceled earlier this Spring and the Athens County Fairboard announced that it would carry on with junior fair activities and showings, but all rides and midway attractions would not be allowed. The Ohio Pawpaw Festival, scheduled for Sept. 11-13, is currently not selling tickets and main organizer Chris Chmiel noted on the Facebook page that a decision on whether to hold it would come by the end of June.
One major issue presented by the cancellation of these events is how it may effect vendors who depend on these events for the majority of their income. The Parade of the Hills' Board letter apologized to the regular vendors for the cancellation.
"We also recognize the financial struggles that the pandemic has cause for many of our business and individual supports, and we cannot in good conscience ask them for support during these difficult times," the co-chairmen wrote. "We are currently working with our vendors and entertainment so we can offer a great and entertaining festival next year."
