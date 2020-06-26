According to information from employees of Nelsonville, Police Chief Chris Johnson turned in his resignation Thursday, June 25.
The city manager was unable to be contacted before 9:30 a.m., Friday, June 26.
No one was available to answer phones at the Police Department as well.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Johnson has faced some public scrutiny during the past few weeks as citizens perceived friction between the new city manager, Scott Frank, and the department. Citizens told this Messenger reporter that they believed Johnson was putting pressure on council members, such as Greg Smith, to not hire Frank.
Councilmember Dan Sherman, Council President Anthony Dunfee, and Member Cory Taylor voted for Frank; Members Greg Smith, Wanda Johnson, Carla Grant and Linda Watkins voted against his appointment.
The Messenger has also received reports that three officers and two members of council have tendered resignations, but no confirmation has been received. Council member Wanda Johnson tendered her resignation during the Monday, June 22 meeting, which was accepted unanimously.
Employees staged a mini-strike June 16, advocating for Frank to be hired for the position.
Citizen’s responses ranged from surprised to outraged, with many expressing their satisfaction with Frank’s performance as the interim city manager since his appointment in February.
Becky Barber, Nelsonville Code Enforcement Officer, noted during the June 16 protest that Smith’s brother-in-law was at the time the current chief of police. She also noted Johnson’s less-than-perfect past, including a federal lawsuit against his former employer, Ohio University, where he worked as a police lieutenant until he was placed on administrative leave in August 2012. Johnson allegedly placed heating pads on the neck and shoulders of a female subordinate after she had taken off her outer uniform shirt while both were on-duty. The female also made an allegation of sexual harassment.
Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave from early August 2012 to late July 2013 while the university investigated the alleged inappropriate on-duty conduct. He ended up filing a lawsuit against the university in the Ohio Court of Claims, arguing that he should have received overtime pay (the hours amounted to 45 hours per week). Johnson later agreed to resign as part of a $150,000 settlement from the university, although as part of that agreement OU did not admit any liability.
Johnson was also named in a 2019 suit filed in Athens County Common Pleas Court, in which a former student at Federal Hocking Local Schools alleged a pattern of sexual abuse by former OU Police Officer Robert Parsons, further alleging that Johnson was "deliberately indifferent" to the abuse of the student, who was at that point under the age of 16.
“Defendant Christopher Johnson fostered a safe space for sexual misconduct that empowered Parsons to confidently abuse his authority and victims, specifically Plaintiff Arocho, without fear of reprimand," the suit reads.
The lawsuit alleges that an investigator with Athens County Children Services interviewed Parsons and notified Johnson of the ongoing investigation into Parsons, and that he was “a danger to minors” in early December 2005.
Johnson told media at the time that he "strongly disagrees" with the suit's allegations, and provided a letter expressing his "extraordinary work on the Officer Parsons investigation," from the then-assistant OU Police Chief Mark Matthews.
Smith has also been criticized by citizens for incidents when he was police chief of Nelsonville. He was fired from the position in 1985 for “many incidents of misconduct,” including alleged sexual misconduct. During Wednesday’s protest, several individuals noted they did not believe Smith has done much to help the city during his tenure as a councilman.
Barber noted that she has been pleased with how Frank runs the city government offices. As code officer, she said, support from the city is a necessary aspect of her job.
“He supports my decisions, he supports what I do,” she said. “I’m supporting Scott. I believe that since he’s been in he’s been able to facilitate in helping with major issues that code has been facing for years.”
She noted that Frank has been able to help her get about ten properties condemned and set for demolition, which she believes will cut down on spaces where drug abuse, sexual crimes and other crimes can take place within the city.
“There’s tons of crime that are happening in these buildings,” she said. “Not saying that Chuck (Barga) didn’t support me, but I get an overwhelming amount of support from Scott. As code officer, I feel like I need that to take care of the goals I have to alleviate code issues in the city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.