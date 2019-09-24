Fruth Pharmacy logo
Buy Now

NELSONVILLE — Fruth Pharmacy in Nelsonville is closing its pharmacy, but will remain open in town as Fruth General Store, the company announced Tuesday.

Prescription files are being transferred to the Nelsonville Kroger store as of Tuesday afternoon, a news release stated.

There are no job losses expected, a spokesperson for Fruth told The Messenger. Pharmacists have been offered transfers to nearby locations in Athens and elsewhere, the spokesperson said, and those remaining can continue working at the general store.

See Wednesday's print edition for more details.

Load comments