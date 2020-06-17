Another case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Athens City-County Health Department on Wednesday afternoon bringing the total to 24 confirmed cases in the county.
Of those 24 confirmed cases, six are active and 17 are recovered. There has been one death related to COVID-19 which dates back to mid-march.
At a state level there are 42,422 confirmed cases and 2,611 deaths.
As of Tuesday, June 15, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital had tested 2,147 people for COVID-19 in Athens County.
The number of cases in the counties surrounding Athens stand at:
- Washington – 118 cases
- Morgan – 6 cases
- Perry – 24 cases
- Hocking – 73 cases
- Vinton – 22 cases
- Meigs – 8 cases
As the state continues to reopen from the stay-at-home orders, certain precautions are still encouraged by the state and the Ohio Department of Health.
Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited under the new advisory and social distancing is still encouraged. All reopened offices, stores and restaurants need to abide by the safety procedures as directed by the state, including wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and keeping guests 6-feet apart where able.
