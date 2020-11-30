Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Nelsonville-York City Schools on Sunday, Nov. 29, when Supt. Rick Edwards sent out a notice to District families.
“We want to inform you that that we have recently received information about confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a student at Nelsonville-York High School and a district staff member. Cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed locations has been completed,” the notice read.
The District remains open for in-person education at this time. According to the notice, the District is working with the Athens City-County Health Department to identify anyone who would have been a close contact of the two positive cases.
The two cases bring the District to 25 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. This breaks down to three active and six recovered cases among faculty/staff, and seven active cases and nine recovered cases among students.
Edwards encouraged school community members towards best practices regarding COVID-19.
“Be proactive about reducing the number of interactions that students and staff have with one another by practicing social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart) to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Edwards wrote in the notice.
The notice also reminded District families to:
- Stay home while sick.
- Wear a mask while in public or visiting people with whom you do not live.
- Avoid unnecessary gatherings.
- Avoid sharing food, drinks or utensils.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and then dispose of the tissue immediately and then wash your hands.
- Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.
Since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in each Athens County school district.
Last week, Federal Hocking Local Schools reported two new cases on Nov. 25.
“We want to inform you that we have recently received information about at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student and one staff person at Coolville Elementary School. Cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed locations has been completed,” Supt. David Hanning wrote to District families.
Federal Hocking currently has four recovered cases among faculty/staff, one active case among non-employee staff, and one active and one recovered cases among students.
Trimble Local Schools sent a letter to District families on Sunday, Nov. 29 to inform them of at least one confirmed case in a staff member at Trimble.
“Trimble Local Schools is committed to the safety and health of our students and staff,” Supt. John Hurd wrote in the letter.
Trimble has four active and three recovered cases among faculty/staff, three active cases among non-employee staff and one active and nine recovered cases among students.
At Alexander Local Schools, there are two active and two recovered cases among faculty/staff, two recovered cases among non-employee staff, and three active and one recovered cases among students. There are currently 114 students who are quarantined in the district.
The Athens City School District has five active and nine recovered cases among faculty/staff, and four active and one recovered cases among students.
