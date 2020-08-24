A few new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed over the weekend in Athens County, bringing the total throughout the course of the pandemic to 373 confirmed and probable cases.
368 of the cases have been confirmed with a test and five are considered probable.
There are nine known active cases and 362 recovered cases in Athens County. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19.
At a state level, there are 115,651 total cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and
3,986 deaths.
In Athens County there have been 33 cases aged 0-19, 244 aged 20-29, 31 aged 30-39, 15 aged 40-49, 19 aged 50-59, 20 aged 60-69, seven aged 70-79, and four cases aged 80+. There have been 21 hospitalizations.
In Athens County, 194 of the cases are female and 179 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 222
- Morgan – 43
- Perry – 207
- Hocking – 131
- Vinton – 36
- Meigs – 85
