Another case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Athens City-County Health Department on Monday afternoon, bringing the county total to nine confirmed cases. There are now five known active cases in the county.
“Athens County has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week. Testing guidelines have been expanded to allow more people to be tested,” the Health Department writes in a press release.
As of Monday, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has tested 931 people for COVID-19, and Holzer has tested 55 in Athens County.
During Governor Mike DeWine’s daily news conference on Monday afternoon he restated that as more testing is made available, more confirmed cases will be reported. In Hocking County the confirmed cases jumped from 31 cases on Wednesday afternoon to 61 confirmed cases on Thursday.
The counties surrounding Athens County stand at:
- Hocking County – 61 cases
- Meigs County – 3 cases
- Morgan County – 5 cases
- Perry County – 15 cases
- Vinton County – 16 cases
- Washington County – 116 cases
As the number of confirmed cases in Athens County increases, the Health Department reminds residents of the Stay Safe order.
“While many businesses are reopening with several safety protocols in place, the state’s Stay Safe order reminds Ohioans that the public’s responsibility to slow the spread is as important as it has ever been,” the press release said.
The Health Department reminds residents that they can take the following steps to help reduce the spread:
- Wearing a face covering (if you are able to without compromising your own health)
- Practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet
- Limiting gatherings to 10 people
- Staying home if you are sick
- Working from home, if you can
- Sending just one person from the family to do the shopping
- Washing hands frequently for 20 seconds
- Cleaning high touch surfaces
- Monitoring your health
- Preparing for someone who may be ill in your home
