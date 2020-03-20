An Athens County staple has been another victim of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Stuart's Opera House announced that it's annual fundraiser, Nelsonville Music Festival, will not take place during 2020.
The founder of the music festival and executive director of Stuart's Opera House, Tim Peacock, said the move came due to the state mandated moratorium on public gatherings.
"Please know that much thought and consultation went into this difficult decision, which included exploring the feasibility of postponing until later this year," Peacock wrote in a statement. "Because we are a small, independent, non-profit organization, with limited resources, even without an International pandemic, we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone until next year."
Refund options will be emailed to those who have already purchased tickets for the planned 2020 event.
"It is our greatest hope and belief that we will emerge from this crisis as a more conscious, caring and connected group of people, ready and excited to continue our celebration of live music, art, community and life itself," Peacock wrote.
The festival entered into it's 15th year in 2019, and is held at Robbins Crossing on Hocking College's campus. Many arts-based initiatives participated in making the festival a well-rounded experience for attendees, including the Federal Hocking Art and Drama Club and Passion Works Art Studio.
Last year, the 4-day festival celebrated 54 acts on its numerous stages. The main headliners in 2019 were Tyler Childers and Death Cab for Cutie.
