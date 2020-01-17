The Athens Police Department reported a shooting that took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
The shooting allegedly occurred at Campus Heights Apartments, formerly Carriage Hill Apartments, located off of Richland Avenue, where a female was found by police officers suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers and Athens County EMS personnel gave aid to the woman, and transported her to the OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital's Emergency Department, the report noted.
"All involved parties are accounted for," the report stated, and advised there is no known risk to the citizens of Athens. Athens police continue to investigate the incident and no further information is available at this time, the report stated.
