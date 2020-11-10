O'Bleness employee utilizes Navy skills in Athens

When Melody Barnhart moved to Athens, she thought she was settling into a quiet, low-stress job at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital to enjoy her military retirement with her husband.
Turns out, Athens can be just as unpredictable as the Navy.
Barnhart spent almost eight years in the U.S. Navy, ultimately working as a Yeoman, specifically working as an intelligence specialist. Barnhart’s position at the hospital places her in charge of ensuring the staff will be prepared if an emergency, such as a pandemic, occurs.
Although her job does have mundane aspects, such as ensuring employees are in compliance with everyday regulations stipulated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Barnhart is also the chief officer involved with planning for emergencies.
Her work in the Navy helped her prepare for the stressors, she said and noted that hospital preparedness requires a certain kind of person to pursue it wholeheartedly. Although COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines have certainly changed how the hospital’s staff can conduct business, it’s ultimately why Barnhart joined the team.
“It was definitely something that you have to have a passion for,” she said. “My job hasn’t so much changed (post-COVID-19) since the primary focus of safety and emergency management is that we’re always in a preparedness mode, we’re always preparing to manage the emergency.
So when COVID-19 restrictions began rolling out across the state, Barnhart knew the O’Bleness team was ready. No pandemic had been expected, but the emergency preparedness team, led by Barnhart, had created a series of procedures and measures to ensure the hospital staff, patients and any necessary visitors would be safe during the unprecedented circumstances.
Rhonda Dixon, chief nursing officer of the hospital, said working with Barnhart has helped create a sense of peace on the campus due to the employees knowing there are plans set in place.
“A lot of being in the military is unknown, especially in the line of work that I did,” the veteran noted. “You never know, there’s no set dates or agenda, and in healthcare, it’s the same thing...the environment can shift constantly.”
This year, Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, will look a little different for Barnhart and her fellow veterans. With COVID-19 restrictions preventing large gatherings such as parades, honoring ceremonies and other traditional ways to mark the date, the veteran was looking at a quiet day.
“We celebrate Veteran’s day a little bit differently in our house since me and my husband are both veterans,” Barnhart explained. “One of the things we saw firsthand was how (serving) impacted our kids.”
Barnhart noted that the couple typically picks a deployed friend’s child(ren) and sends a gift, before heading to the closest Veterans of Foreign Wars to listen to stories told by veterans who had come before them.
“We’ll hang out and talk to the veterans, hear their stories,” she said. “We try to give back on Veteran’s Day. Being veterans, we want to show others that we do appreciate it because that’s who will have your back behind enemy lines.”
At the hospital, veterans are also celebrated a little differently. Barb McKee has annually created a display of historic uniforms and memorabilia for the hospital’s cafeteria, organized a flag-raising ceremony and helped with the Veteran’s Day breakfast.
“It was one of the things I was first amazed by when I came to O’Bleness,” explained Chief Nursing Officer Dixon. “It’s quite the display.”
Dixon noted that veterans who are patients at the hospital have come down to the cafeteria to view the display, as well as join the flag ceremony, which has typically 50-100 participants.
“The first time we saw it, I literally ran and called my husband to bring my children so they could see everything,” Barnhart explained. “It was literally like walking through history.”
Since the mid-1990s McKee, a cook at the hospital, has held the ceremony and organizes a display of veteran photographs and military memorabilia for guests to view in the hospital’s cafeteria entrance.
Hospital employees are encouraged to share photographs of themselves or family members in uniform as well as relics from wars gone by.
For veteran employees at the hospital, they are treated to special gifts and baked goodies thanks to McKee and fellow employee Susie Love.
“She makes you feel so important, like what you did mattered,” Barnhart said.
She noted that the Athens community has helped her and her family feel supported as a veteran.
“This community understands the fact that it’s not just the veteran who served — the family served as well.”
