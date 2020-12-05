O’Bleness Hospital will soon be receiving some of the first COVID-19 vaccines in the state of Ohio.
The hospital was selected as one of 10 in the state which will receive the first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The first round will not be for public use, and will be administered to the hospital’s most at-risk associates.
“We anticipate that we will get delivery sometime very soon. Then we will wait and once it gets approved by the FDA we can start with our process,” Seckinger said.
In addition to being one of the first hospitals to receive the vaccine, O’Bleness is also fortunate to have enough PPE, according to Seckinger, stating that due to being part of the OhioHealth system, they were able to stock up on supplies.
“We’ve prepared, it’s something we do system-wide,” Seckinger said. “The safety of our associates and patients is our highest priority. It’s always the case.”
The hospital is currently working to most effectively handle the influx of patients that the healthcare system has been dealing with since the beginning of the pandemic. In November, the hospital deployed use of a new test that tests for both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
“As we enter into flu season it is going to be challenging for healthcare providers to differentiate patients with flu from those with COVID,” said Juanita Swickard, OhioHealth Senior Director of Laboratory Services. “Flu symptoms overlap with the symptoms of COVID, so in certain circumstances, it is important to test for both.”
This combined test will be used for patients who are admitted to the hospital who meet specific criteria for testing, per physician diagnosis. In the past, this patient population would have had two different tests—a rapid flu test and a rapid COVID test. This is not only a waste of resources and time, but also could put undue stress on the patient.
The combined test, which consists of a rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) flu and COVID test, is more sensitive and faster than other rapid tests and healthcare practitioners can collect a sample with just one swab instead of two. According to O’Bleness President Mark Seckinger test results can be ready in as little as two hours.
Currently the test is not available on a walk-in basis, and is only available for admitted patients or patients in the Emergency Room.
The rapid test will surely help streamline things at O’Bleness, which was been seeing an increased number of patients throughout the pandemic. O’Bleness is currently working to combat this and ensure that they have beds available for any incoming patient, though according to Seckinger, they are not releasing the number of beds available.
“We are going to take as many patients as what’s safe for our patients and staff,” Seckinger said.
To that end, the hospital has been working redistribute staff where it is most needed, and slowing down departments that are not considered critical at the moment, specifically surgery. Additionally, meetings that are not essential to the operation of the hospital have been canceled to allow more care time for patients.
“They’re busy and it’s tough. But we have to work together to handle the care,” Seckinger said.
Seckinger went on to say that they don’t believe that Athens County has seen the peak of the pandemic yet, and the hospital continues to evaluate the situation each day.
In order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep healthcare facilities from becoming overwhelmed, Seckinger said the best thing to do is to observe the guidance spoken about since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Please, it is about taking care of yourselves and its about wearing masks, and not going out and having celebrations. We’ve just got to keep this number down,” Seckinger said.
