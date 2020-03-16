The rumors have been concerning — will students return for the annual spring Fest season?
Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and the Athens City-County Health Department all concur: do not come back and party in Athens, or you may be arrested.
“(We) have become aware of an effort to organize a ‘fest’ event for this weekend,” the joint statement read. “Any such gathering would be in direct violation of the State Health Director’s order prohibiting public assemblies of 50 or more people, which specifically includes festivals.”
The City will not be allowing such events to take place while these orders remain in effect — currently, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines that gatherings of over 50 people is not advisable for at least the next eight weeks.
Large gatherings offer more opportunities for person-to-person contact and therefore pose greater risk of transmission, the CDC website states.
The Athens statement noted that assembling for a fest or similar party would be in violation of the Ohio Health Director’s order, and would force Athens law enforcement to take “immediate action” with possible criminal charges including misconduct at an emergency, failure to disperse, and riot.
Brick Life Events, an Athens-based event promotion company, has been one of the social media accounts with posts concerning an upcoming Athens fest. Many have used the name “Corona Fest” to promote the event. On Monday, the organization issued a press release stating it is “no longer in support of Corona Fest or Mill Fest.”
“A lot has changed in the last week and we believe this is the best decision moving forward,” a press release concerning the company’s stance read. “We’re sorry it’s ended this way for the seniors and we want to thank everyone who came out to our events this year. We’ll be back when things are better.”
The press release did note that the company will not be able to prevent anyone from partying despite the lack of event promotion support, CDC guidelines and Ohio Health Director orders.
“We understand we don’t have the power to stop the parties, but we ask people to reconsider attending or taking part in any events this weekend,” Brick Life wrote on its Twitter page.
In addition to the possible criminal consequences, the joint press release also emphasized that the charges could result in suspension or dismissal from not just OU, but any public university in Ohio. Fest season has traditionally been a magnet for college students around the state.
“We cannot overstate the seriousness of this situation and thus, for the sake of everyone’s health and safety, we strongly discourage any attempt to organize ‘fests’ while the Health Director’s order remains in effect,” the statement read.
