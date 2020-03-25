An Ohio University student has tested positive for coronavirus after returning form a University-sponsored study away program. According to an announcement released by the university on Wednesday, the student no longer resides in Athens County.
According to the announcement, the student developed symptoms while abroad, and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24.
“Our student reported that they briefly returned to their off-campus residence in Athens where they could self-isolate while awaiting test results but has since returned to their permanent county of residence to continue self-isolation with the support of their family,” President M. Duane Nellis said in the announcement.
At this time, the name of the student has not been released.
“Since learning of the confirmed diagnosis, we have been working closely with local public health officials to investigate any interactions this person has had with University faculty, staff or students and to inform those who may be impacted,” Nellis said.
Anyone that has been in contact with the student has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
This announcement follows the decision made by the university to end all study away programs and university sponsored travel on March 12. Students and faculty abroad were asked to return to the United States by March 20.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 704 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, with 182 hospitalizations, 75 ICU admissions, and 10 deaths. So far, the Athens County Health Department has not reported any confirmed cases attributed to Athens County.
If you have any symptoms related to COVID-19, contact your primary care provider and/or local health department for guidance. It is also suggested that everyone should continue to practice social distancing, good hygiene practices and abide by the state mandated stay-at-home order.
