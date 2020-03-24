Triage tents
O’Bleness set up triage tents outside the Emergency Department of the hospital. Here, the tents are deflated as they are not in use yet.

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, OhioHealth has announced Monday evening that Athens will be one of four new ambulatory COVID-19 testing sites. The site opened on Tuesday, along with a site in Mansfield. The third new testing site opens today in Marion.

According to the announcement, the testing sites are not on-demand testing site for the general public.

“People will be turned away without a physician order from the OhioHealth COVID-19 Clinical Team,” the announcement said.

As there are currently a lack of tests in the state, testing at these sites will be reserved for the highest risk patients. People who qualify as “high risk” are those who are immune compromised, have comorbidities (uncontrolled diabetes, immune-suppressed, CHF/COPD) or are 60 years or older.

Patients who qualify as high-risk must also have a physician order and symptoms that qualify for a test which include:

  • Fever
  • New or worsening shortness of breath.
  • Cough
  • Acute fatigue
  • Confusion

“We will continue to expand (or suspend) the testing locations based on supply availability,” the announcement said. “As soon as testing capacity is used up each day, triage lines will be turned off until the following day.”

