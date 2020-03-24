As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, OhioHealth has announced Monday evening that Athens will be one of four new ambulatory COVID-19 testing sites. The site opened on Tuesday, along with a site in Mansfield. The third new testing site opens today in Marion.
According to the announcement, the testing sites are not on-demand testing site for the general public.
“People will be turned away without a physician order from the OhioHealth COVID-19 Clinical Team,” the announcement said.
As there are currently a lack of tests in the state, testing at these sites will be reserved for the highest risk patients. People who qualify as “high risk” are those who are immune compromised, have comorbidities (uncontrolled diabetes, immune-suppressed, CHF/COPD) or are 60 years or older.
Patients who qualify as high-risk must also have a physician order and symptoms that qualify for a test which include:
- Fever
- New or worsening shortness of breath.
- Cough
- Acute fatigue
- Confusion
“We will continue to expand (or suspend) the testing locations based on supply availability,” the announcement said. “As soon as testing capacity is used up each day, triage lines will be turned off until the following day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.